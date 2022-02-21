Battery Pack Market Size: Future Growth, New Investments, In-Depth Survey, Key Player and Forecast 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing use of smartphones and surging need for longer battery backup are key market growth drivers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Battery Pack Market size is expected to reach USD 132.68 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.9%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Growth in market revenue is primarily attributed to increasing applications of battery packs in consumer electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops, power tools, and electric vehicles. Increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, growing use of cordless and portable electronic equipment, surging need for extended battery life are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global battery pack market.

A battery pack is an electrical power storage device consisting of several batteries connected in a serial configuration. The device is rechargeable and delivers the desired power density or capacity. Batteries and interconnects are the chief components of a battery pack that provide electrical conductivity between the units.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Epec LLC, Cadex, Steatite, Excell Battery, ProTechnologies, Energizer Holding Inc., Mophie Inc., BYD Battery Co. Ltd, LG Chem Power Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Simplo Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Key Findings

Based on product type, the phone battery packs segment is expected to register the highest growth in revenue over the forecast period. Growth of this segment is spurred by growing use of smartphones worldwide and increasing need for longer power backup for smartphones and other mobile devices.

Based on battery type, the Li-ion battery segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020. Growing use of Li-ion batteries in battery packs due to advantages such as high energy density, enhanced voltage capacity, and lower self-discharge rate compared to other battery types is one of the primary factors bolstering this segment’s growth.

In terms of end-use, the medical segment is projected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, owing to several favorable factors. Surging need for high-performance battery packs for a wide range of medical devices and equipment and growing use of wearable medical devices or gadgets such as fitness bands and hearing aids have led to a higher demand for the product.

Regional Bifurcation of the Battery Pack Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, the global battery pack market is segmented on the basis of product type, battery type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Laptop battery pack

Power battery pack

Phone battery pack

Others

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lithium-ion battery

Nickel metal hydride battery

Lithium-polymer battery

Nickel cadmium battery

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Power tools

Medical

Others

