Amerisleep’s President Day Mattress Sale Promises To Deliver Better Sleep

Amerisleep is offering sleepers a variety of new promotions to help them sleep better and save during their Presidents Day Mattress Sale.

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, USA, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerisleep has earned a reputation for being one of the leading brands in the mattress industry. The company makes it a point to introduce Americans to the highest quality mattresses using the latest technology. Buyers expect that the brand will offer them the most value for money compared to competing products. That said, the company has a big announcement lined up.

Now through Monday, Amerisleep is offering the biggest President Day mattress discounts to shoppers. Mattresses are available at a $300 discount, with bed bases available up to 40% off. Even luxurious adjustable bed bundles are going for 30% off with free home delivery too. Amerisleep’s official website has already started listing President Day mattress deals.

Shoppers can get the best mattresses at the best prices. According to a spokesperson:

“Over the years, our mattresses have become extremely popular because we offer buyers the best value for money. Every mattress sold is designed, tested, and manufactured right here in the United States to the highest quality standards. In other words, you get the best product available today at an unbelievable price whenever we run specials.”

He added, “During our Presidents Day mattress sale, our customers can shop online or in any of our retail stores in Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, and Texas to find the perfect solution for their sleep needs. All products ship for free direct to your door, and our mattresses even come with a 100-night sleep trial and 20-year warranty.”

About Amerisleep

Amerisleep was founded over a decade ago to provide customers with eco-friendly and high-performance mattresses made in America. Since then, the brand has revolutionized the mattress industry as it constantly invests in research and development. Their innovations include their Bio-Pur® memory foam, their HIVE® support system, and their Active Flex layer.

Website: https://amerisleep.com/



Name: Danny Wong
Organization: Amerisleep
Address: 7167 E. Rancho Vista Drive, Suite #137 Scottsdale, Arizona 85251 USA
Phone: 800-500-4233

