Drone Delivery Service Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the demand for faster delivery coupled with growing demand for lowering carbon emissions

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, - CANADA , February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Drone Delivery Service Market will be worth USD 9.51 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing usage of drones across commercial applications like food delivery and medical aids delivery is one of the key factors projected to fuel the growth of the drone delivery service market. Nations across regions like Asia Pacific and Europe are likely to be the new revenue-generating markets for unmanned aerial vehicles. Additionally, various exemptions approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to allow and commercialize the utilization of drones across several industries are also driving the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market.

The study on the Global Drone Delivery Service Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Drone Delivery Service market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Drone Delivery Service industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Drone Delivery Service industry. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The report analyzes the leading players of the global Drone Delivery Service market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Drone Delivery Service market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Drone Delivery Service market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Drone Delivery Service market.

For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Drone Delivery Service market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Drone Delivery Service market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Drone Delivery Service market.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Drone Delivery Service market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Drone Delivery Service market players.

As an example, Uber Eats made the details about their plans for food delivery via drones in October 2019 public. Capable of a total flight range of 18 miles and a round-trip delivery range of 12 miles Uber's VTOL (Vertical Take-off and Landing) drone comes equipped with rotating wings with six rotors which can travel up to eight minutes without any hassle. These kinds of technologies are likely to boost the growth of the drone delivery services market over the coming years.

Ghana's Ministry of Health collaborated with Zipline, a US-based logistics service provider and a UAV manufacturer in April 2019 in order to launch a delivery drone service for helping medical suppliers across Ghana.

This accelerating growth can be attributed to the growing demand for UAVs from the commercial as well as military sectors of countries in the region, such as the US and Canada. However, technological advancements in countries like China, Japan and India is likely the fuel the market growth of Asia Pacific at a CAGR of 44.9% throughout the forecasted period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Drone Delivery Service Market on the duration, range, package size, application, and region:

Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Short Duration (<25 kilometers)

Long Duration (>25 kilometers)

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Short Range (<25 kilometers)

Long Range (>25 kilometers)

Package Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

<2 kilograms

2-5 kilograms

>5 kilograms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food Delivery

Retail Goods Delivery

Postal Delivery

Medical Aids Delivery

Others

Accelerating demand for study as well as its corresponding development of lithium-metal batteries is anticipated to fuel growth of the drone delivery service market over the forecasted span. This is because in a single charge, a lithium-metal battery aids the drone to cover longer distances. Furthermore, the size of these batteries are half that of a lithium-ion battery and it can hold equal amount of charge as a bigger lithium-ion battery.

The market on a global scale is likely to become more competitive over the forecasted years as many companies from other industries are identifying the potential benefits of drone delivery. They are also planning to utilize the opportunities and reduce their operational costs with the help of the technology.

Key participants include., FedEx, Amazon.com, Inc, Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Matternet, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Workhorse Group Inc. and Flytrex among others.

Key Points of Drone Delivery Service Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Drone Delivery Service market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Drone Delivery Service market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Drone Delivery Service market

