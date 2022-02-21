Smart Kitchen Appliances Market In-Depth Analysis By Future Prospects, Trends, Future Growth And Opportunities 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size – USD 110.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.7%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart kitchen appliances market reached a market size of USD 110.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. Smart kitchen appliances market revenue growth is driven significantly by rapid advancements in the fields of AI and IoT. Major advancements in AI technologies and machine learning have resulted in development and launch of a range of smart products that enable consumers to save time and effort in food preparation, tracking contents and products in the kitchen, refrigerators, and others.

The global smart kitchen appliances market is expected to witness further advancements due to growing demand for home automation in both developed and developing countries. Global kitchen and home appliance manufacturers are collaborating to enhance product offerings and improve user experience with more advanced technologies in products. Rising disposable income, increasing awareness regarding available technologies, and availability of favourable purchase options and schemes on such appliances are some key factors driving market growth.

The smart kitchen appliances market is mostly fragmented, with a large number of companies as well as some medium-sized and start-up companies accounting for a major share of the global market revenue.

In February 2017, Whirlpool acquired Yummly, which is one of the largest foods and recipe sites on the Internet to bolster its smart kitchen strategy.

The guided cooking feature will enable users of Whirlpool Smart Kitchen to send a recipe directly to Wi-Fi-connected kitchen appliances such as an oven.

In 2018, LG launched ThinQ app on smartphone, which allows users to control their devices with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Similarly, Samsung has introduced its wide range of smart kitchen appliances, including the AI-enhanced refrigerator which provides meal planning and recipe suggestions according to the needs of the user.

Incorporation and use of IoT and Wi-Fi in a growing number of kitchen appliances and devices has changed the overall aspect of cooking.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market as :

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Product (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2020–2028)

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Cookware and Cooktops

Smart Dishwashers

Smart Thermostats

Smart Coffeemakers

Other Appliances

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2021–2028)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

RFID

Others

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2021–2028)

Online

Offline

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: This section analyzes the global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market introduction, product offerings, scope, growth opportunities, market risks, and key driving forces.

Chapter 2: This chapter presents a detailed study of the key manufacturers in the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market , with sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3: This elaborates on the competitive scenario, with details on the major manufacturers and vendors.

Chapter 4: This section studies the global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market based on regions.

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.