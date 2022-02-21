Petrochemicals Market is Booming Worldwide with BASF SE, Sinopec Limited, ExxonMobil, The Dow Chemical Company

Petrochemicals

Chemical compounds derived from hydrocarbons, primarily crude oil and natural gas, are known as petrochemicals

Chemical compounds derived from hydrocarbons, primarily crude oil and natural gas, are known as petrochemicals. The most recent update of the Petrochemicals Market Report provides useful information on market developments, opportunities, industry player activities, and market size with geographic trends. The report includes a detailed business overview of major and emerging players, as well as their size, market share, and growth factors.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : BASF SE, Sinopec Limited, ExxonMobil, The Dow Chemical Company, Shell Chemical Company, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries, Total S.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and SNPC, INEOS, and Reliance Industries...

Global Petrochemicals Market Taxonomy

✔ On the basis of product type, the global market is classified into:

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Benzene

Xylene

Toluene

Vinyl

Styrene

Methanol

Gasoline

Acetic acid

Formaldehyde

Others

✔ On the basis of manufacturing processes, the global market is classified into,

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC)

Steam cracking

Catalytic reforming

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the United States, total liquid fuel consumption in Asia Pacific reached 33.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2017, with China accounting for 80% of the region's consumption. Furthermore, rapid advancements in shale gas technology, such as hydro fracturing, are being investigated in the United States and Canada to extract petroleum.

