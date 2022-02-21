Call Control PBX IP PBX Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Prospects, Developments, Strategies, Demand and Forecast 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market Research Report- Forecast till 2027

Market Highlights

The global call control PBX market size is likely to touch USD 46.61 billion by 2026 at a 12.4% CAGR in the forecast period 2020- 2026, according to the latest Market Research Future’s (MRFR) call control PBX market forecast report.

The call control PBX-IP PBX market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The North American region has dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Emergence of IoT and digitization is expected to propel the growth of call control (PBX-IP PBX) systems in this region. On the flip side, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing trend of mobility in businesses is one of the major factors fueling the market growth.

Segmentation:

According to Market Research Future, the Global Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market has been segmented based on Product, Application, and Region.

Call control VoIP is a hosted/cloud PBX solution. PBX's are often based on software, not hardware. A modern PBX is a central system with many features to control call routing, and it connects user devices to telephone networks (in the case of true VoIP, via the internet). An IP-PBX leverages the packet-based (IP) voice network to provide call control for intra-office users on the corporate LAN. For calls with remote/branch office and external users the VoIP PBX also provides access to traditional public switched telephone network (PSTN) phone lines and/or a session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking service. The IP PBX is a software-based solution, which may be installed on a server, or purchased pre-installed as a network appliance.

By product, the call control (PXB-IP PBX) market has been segmented into IP extensions and TDM extensions. A customer-premises telephone switching system that has native IP switching and a TDM switching matrix, each delivering call-processing features and functions transparently between internal extensions (stations), whether the endpoint is an IP or traditional device. Typically, an IP-enabled product starts life as a traditional PBX but is further developed to include IP capabilities. The traditional TDM switching matrix remains a part of the architecture, but a server-based processor capable of delivering voice traffic via packet switching has been added.

By application, the market has been segmented into commercial and industrial. The IP PBX telephone system is an internal telephone communication system based on an IP network and an IP PBX server. Nowadays, the IP PBX telephone system is not only used inside IP PBX system, but also widely used in industrial and public product emergency dispatch systems.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the Prominent Players in the Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya, Panasonic, Mitel, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, NEC Corporation, Call Control LLC, Polycom LLC, EIL Global, ERGOMAN GmbH, Voxter, Ribbon Communications Operating Company Inc., Telynx, and Telus among others.

Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market Research Report: By Product (IP Extensions, TDM Extensions), Application (Commercial, Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

