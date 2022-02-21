Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair And Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2022: Global Forecast 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market size is expected to grow from $69.25 billion in 2021 to $74.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The defense equipment MRO services market is expected to reach $93.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. During the forecast period, developed countries will experience low-interest rates as monetary authorities reduced the interest rates to stimulate economic growth and prevent deflation.

The defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market consists of sales of defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide MRO services for all kinds of air, sea and land-based defense equipment, including fighter aircraft, military helicopter, battleships, submarines, armored vehicles, missiles, and rocket launchers.

Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Trends

The defense equipment maintenance, repair, and overhauling services companies are investing in 3D printing or additive manufacturing technologies to offer replacement parts for tanks, ships, fighter jets. 3D printing involves producing three-dimensional objects using a computer-aided design model. The application of 3D printing is to create functional components including prototypes, tooling, and end-use production parts. Additive manufacturing or 3D printing helps in the cost-effective production of small batches of intricate parts and complex part designs that needs to be repaired, upgraded, and effectively maintained. The technology provides a high degree of design freedom, optimization and integration of functional features, and product customization.

Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Segments

By Type: Air-Based Defense Equipment MRO Services, Water-Based Defense Equipment MRO Services, Land-Based Defense Equipment MRO Services

By Service Type: Annual Maintenance Contract, Individual Works, Others

By End User: Commercial Aviation, Business and General Aviation, Military Aviation, Others

By Geography: The global defense equipment MRO market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, Safran SA, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

