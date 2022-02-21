MHealth Market Market Analysis 2027 | By Key Players Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Omron Healthcare Inc., Apple Inc,

Emergen Research Logo

mHealth Market Size – USD 40.90 billion in 2019, mHealth Market Growth - CAGR of 32.8%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global mHealth Market is forecasted to be worth USD 361.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The mHealth market has experienced an increase in demand in the past couple of years, due to the surge in the prevalence of smartphones and the advent of advanced technologies in the medical industry. Digital health has emerged as a triumphant venture, attracting several organizations and industries from outside the healthcare domain.

Applications on mobile help people in managing their own health, have access to necessary information wherever and whenever required, and promote healthy living. These technologies are being rapidly adopted, which is promoting their development. The advent of advanced technologies has revolutionized the industry for healthcare. Increased investments in health start-ups have also gained momentum, which has further propelled the demand for the market.

As part of the competitive analysis of the global mHealth Market, the authors of the report have exhaustively covered the top companies operating in the market. In this section, the authors have provided details on each player’s market revenue contribution, sales statistics, production volume, annual profits & losses, and business expansion strategies. The key strategies implemented by the companies include mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, and brand promotions.

The global mHealth Market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth.

Company Profiles: This component of the report depicts the company profiles of the leading players participating in the MHealth Market industry. The market value & volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and other vital aspects of these players have been assessed in this report.

Key players in the market include :

mQure, AT&T, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Omron Healthcare Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Cardionet Inc., and LifeWatch AG, among others.

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share.

Key Highlights of Report :

mHealth helps healthcare providers move seamlessly between patients without having to go back to a work station or office. The use of these apps among patients is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Modern technology has helped in the development of methods and tools to enable people to stay in shape and also maintain a healthy lifestyle. With people becoming more aware of the benefits of exercise and diet, wearable technology and fitness apps are becoming highly popular. Wearable devices are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period.

There is a consequential increase in the number of diabetic patients across the globe, which is boosting the adoption of a remote monitoring app, such as Glooko, for patients who suffer from diabetes. Remote monitoring held a significant market share in the year 2019.

The recently developed mHealth is the most effective and globally accepted technology that aids patients across the world, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global MHealth Market as :

MHealth Market Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Apps

Wearable Devices

mHealth Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Education and Awareness

Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking

Communication and Training

Diagnostics and Treatment

Remote Data Collection

Remote Monitoring

Others

mHealth Market End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Physicians

Patients

Research Centers

Insurance Companies

Pharmacies

Government

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Tech Companies

Others

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: This section analyzes the global MHealth Market introduction, product offerings, scope, growth opportunities, market risks, and key driving forces.

Chapter 2: This chapter presents a detailed study of the key manufacturers in the MHealth Market , with sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3: This elaborates on the competitive scenario, with details on the major manufacturers and vendors.

Chapter 4: This section studies the global MHealth Market based on regions.

