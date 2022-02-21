Hybrid Fibre Coaxial Market Analysis, Industry Share, Growth Prospects, Developments, Global Trends and Revenue

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hybrid Fibre Coaxial Market Research Report- Forecast till 2027

Market Highlights

The global hybrid fiber coaxial market is facing challenges from a lack of skilled personnel and needs for constant monitoring, which has restrained the global market growth. This report offers a complete outlook on the opposition, opportunities, drivers & restraints, and other factors affecting the neighborhood and global hybrid fiber coaxial marketplace. The worldwide market is expected to surpass USD 13.69 billion, at a CAGR of 8.2% by the end of the forecast period.

Hybrid fibre coaxial is one of the leading fibre optic rtechnologies in broadband communication that uses a combination of optical fibre and coaxial cable. The major advantage of using hybrid fibre coaxial is for enterprise video conferencing, telepjhony, voice transfer, and data services. The factors that drive the hybrid fibre coaxial market is the highly cost efficient HFC cables that are used in industries as well as residential complexes. Moreover, with the increasing trend of internet of things (IoT), the need for high bandwidth for internet is increasing which is helping the HFC market to grow.

Hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) is a combination of coaxial cable and optical fiber, which is a useful tool for supporting the high bandwidths. The growing trends of the Internet of things (IoT) and rapid digitalization are among the major factors for the seamless growth of this market. These fibers are cost-effective and produce low noise, making it suitable for long-distance transfer. The growing adoption of smart devices and rising internet usage for various applications like online video conferencing, live streaming, and others have increased the demands for stable and high-speed internet, which has boosted the global market.

After observing the work efficiency, the companies are now replacing the coaxial cables with hybrid fiber coaxial, which has helped the market expand its structure. The companies are readily investing in research & development programs to unfold the new aspects, imposing an extra load on the market and will help the market gain accelerated speeds.

Segmentation:

The global hybrid fiber coaxial market is segmented into classes as follows:

The global hybrid fiber coaxial market is characterized as DOCSIS 3.1, DOCSIS 3.0, and below based on technology.

The global hybrid fiber coaxial market is divided into the amplifier, optical node & transceiver, splitter, and others based on technology.

Regional Analysis:

The market for hybrid fibre coaxial is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of unified communication and collaboration market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America dominated the hybrid fibre coaxial market in 2017 owing to the increased deployment of fibre optic cables and growing advancement in optical networks. Asia Pacific on the other hand is leading region in terms of original equipment manufacturers and has a major concentration of electronic component manufacturing companies. Moreover, the rapid economic change factors in India and China are likely to boost the market growth. Additionally, government initiatives to enhance optical network, and adoption of data centers is expected to show a highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The key players in the hybrid fibre coaxial market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are— Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), Cisco Systems Inc (US), Technicolor SA (France), Corning Incorporated (US), Ciena Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Infinera Corp (US), Finisar Corporation (US), and Skyworks Solutions Inc (US).

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the hybrid fibre coaxial market. These include ARRIS International plc (US), Commscope Holding Company Inc (US), PCT International Inc (US), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong), Vecima Networks Inc (Canada), Bentley Systems Incorporated (US), Technetix (UK), BKtel communications GmbH (Germany), C-COR Broadband (Australia), Comcast Corporation (US), Teleste Oyj (Finland), Vodafone Group plc (UK), Verizon Wireless (US) and others.

Industry News

The global hybrid fiber coaxial market is growing at considerable speeds due to a rise in demand for advanced technologies, rising dependence on internet-based services, and rapid development in the smartphone market. Currently, the North American region holds a major share of the market and will maintain its lead during the survey, followed by the European and Asia Pacific regions. The rapidly developing economies will also provide significant opportunities for this market and will grow at an improved pace due to the rapid rise in living standards.

Hybrid Fibre Coaxial Market Research, By Technology (Docsis 3.1, Docsis 3.0 & below), Component (CMTS/CCAP, Fibre Optic Cable, Optical Node, Optical Transceiver, Splitter, Amplifier) – Forecast till 2027

