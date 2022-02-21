Submit Release
Rostec has created a new personal protection device against dangerous animals

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technodinamika Holding of Rostec State Corporation has created Pyrodefender, a new personal protection device against dangerous animals. It allows you to repel an animal without harming it. The device is already available for sale on Russia's multi-category e-commerce platform OZON and in gun stores.

Pyrodefender, a next-generation protection device, comprises two electric batteries for the initiation system and two types of cartridges, flash-bang and signal ones. The product body with an ergonomic pistol grip is equipped with a safety catch and a battery charge indicator.

When triggered, the cartridge produces a flash and a bang of up to 140 dB, which can repel an aggressive animal. At the same time, the device is perfectly safe and is not designed to cause any real harm.

“The latest data from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment indicates that there are more than half a million stray dogs in Russia. The device designed by the Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry effectively suppresses acts of aggressive behavior of wild animals. Pyrodefender is already on sale and costs about RUB 4,500. “The device is not a weapon, so no possession and acquisition license is required to purchase it," commented Igor Nasenkov, General Director of Technodinamika Holding.

The next-generation Pyrodefender is an extension of the protection product line designed by the Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry. The first product was the Antidog device, which has proven itself in both domestic and European markets. Pyrodefender is compatible with Antidog cartridges, and additionally has a battery charge indicator and ergonomic design. The device weighs only 95 grams. This allows you to put it in your pocket, briefcase or bag, and the push-button safety mechanism will eliminate any accidental “shot” if you unintentionally press the release button.

