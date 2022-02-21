The Commercial Helicopters Market Sees Growth With Increased Usage In Different Sectors

Commercial Helicopters Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising usage of helicopters in emergency medical services (EMS), search and rescue (SAR), and firefighting operations are expected to drive the commercial helicopters market growth. Air EMS creates a significant part of the medical transport system that assists in shuttling patients, equipment, supplies, and medical personnel throughout the medical network for time-critical emergency transport as well as long-distance scheduled transfers. According to MIT International Center for Air Transportation (ICAT), air ambulances transport approximately 400,000 patients by rotary-wing and 150,000 by fixed-wing aircraft each year in the USA, compared to 36 million transports by ground. According to TBRC’s commercial helicopters global market forecast, the ever-increasing number of helicopters in EMS is one of the key drivers for the growth of the market.

In January 2020, Leonardo S.p.A., an Italian helicopter manufacturer acquired Kopter Group AG, a Swiss helicopter company for approximately $185 million. The acquisition will enable Kopter Group AG to finalize the development of the SH09, which is on its third prototype currently, and provide Leonardo S.p.A. with a new aircraft type that will add to its existing portfolio. Kopter Group AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer of helicopters, which has designed SH09, a new-generation single-turbine helicopter.

The global commercial helicopters market size is expected to grow from $26.81 billion in 2021 to $28.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The commercial helicopters market is expected to reach $42.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Major companies operating in the industry are focusing on introducing technological innovations to maintain their position in the competitive business environment, which is gaining significant popularity and is one of the global commercial helicopters market trends. For instance, Bell, part of Textron is developing a new technology called electrically distributed anti-torque (EDAT) to decrease the sound problem. The new system ensures enhancements to safety and operating cost, as well as a decrease in sound compared to an aircraft with a conventional tail rotor. The 429 built with EDAT technology features four fans, electrically driven, in the back of the helicopter, instead of the conventional rotor setup. It provides key benefits to the traditional tail rotor.

Major players covered in the global commercial helicopters industry are Airbus Helicopter, Bell Helicopter, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Russian Helicopters, MD Helicopters Inc., Robinson Helicopter Company, Kaman Corporation, Boeing, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, Textron Inc., Enstrom Helicopter Corp., and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

TBRC’s global commercial helicopters market analysis report is segmented by type into light-weight commercial helicopter, medium-weight commercial helicopter, heavy-weight commercial helicopter, by number of engines into single-engine, multi-engine, by application into oil and gas, transport, medical services, law enforcement and public safety, others.

