Global Commercial Radars Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global commercial radars market size is expected to grow from $5.18 billion in 2021 to $5.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s commercial radars industry report the market is expected to reach $7.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. Increasing demand for drone detection systems (DDS) at airports is expected to drive the growth of the commercial radars market.

The commercial radars market consists of sales of commercial radars by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce commercial radars. A commercial radar is a detection system used to detect the presence, direction, distance, and speed of the aircraft. The market includes maintenance services provided by aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturers during the equipment’s warranty period. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Commercial Radars Market Trends

Technological advancements and innovations in surface movement and air surveillance radars are major opportunities for the commercial radars market in the aerospace sector. Improved safety is provided by surface movement radars as they monitor the movement of aircraft and vehicles, provide advice and assistance for the safe and efficient movement of aircraft and vehicles in the maneuvering area.

Global Commercial Radars Market Segments

The global commercial radar market is segmented:

By Type: Commercial Aircraft Radars, Commercial Helicopters Radars, Business Jets Radars, UAV Radars

By Technology: Quantum Radar, Conventional Radar, Software Defined Radar (SDR)

By Dimension: 2D, 3D, 4D

By Application: Surveillance Radars, Surface Movement Radars, Precision Approach Radars, Weather Radars, Others

By Geography: The global commercial radars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides commercial radars global market overviews, commercial radars market forecast analysis market size and growth, commercial radars market share, commercial radars market segments and geographies, commercial radars global market players, commercial radars global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The commercial radars global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: TERMA, Hensoldt Inc., Detect Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, NEC Corporation, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas SA, Easat Radar Systems Limited, Leonardo SpA, Honeywell International Inc, GEM elettronica, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, and FLIR Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

