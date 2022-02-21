Global Aerospace Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Aerospace Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Aerospace Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aerospace Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global aerospace market size is expected to grow from $247.61 billion in 2021 to $271.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s aerospace market research report the market is expected to reach $442.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.9%. The overall economic growth of the emerging economies is expected to positively impact the aerospace industry growth.

The aerospace market consists of sales of aerospace equipment (including aircraft) by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce commercial aircraft, undertake aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, and product support and auxiliary equipment, such as radar, air traffic control towers and satellites for civilian purpose. The aerospace industry consists of companies involved in developing prototypes and the manufacturing or assembling of complete aircraft and aircraft parts for commercial purposes. This industry also includes companies that provide modifications or conversions, repair, parts replacing, and complete overhauling and rebuilding of commercial aircraft. The types of aircraft manufactured by companies in this industry include gliders, helicopters, drones, ultra-light aircraft, passenger aircraft, and private jets.

Global Aerospace Market Trends

Aircraft manufacturers are using machine-learning techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve aircraft safety and quality and to improve manufacturing productivity. Machine learning algorithms collect data from machine-to-machine and machine-to-human interfaces and use data analytics to drive effective decision-making. These technologies optimize manufacturing operations and lower costs.

Global Aerospace Market Segments

The global aerospace market is segmented:

By Type: Commercial Aircraft, Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services, Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment

By Size: Wide-Body, Narrow-Body, Regional, Others

By End-User: Government, Private Sector

By Operation: Autonomous Aircraft, Manual

Subsegments Covered: Passenger Aircrafts, Commercial Helicopters, Commercial Gliders and Drones, Aircraft Turbines, Aircraft Engines, Rocket Engines, Commercial Aircrafts MRO Services, Commercial Helicopters MRO Services, Commercial Gliders and Drones MRO Services, Aircraft Turbines MRO Services, Aircraft Engines MRO Services, Rocket Engines MRO Services, Commercial Radars, Satellites

By Geography: The global aerospace market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Aerospace Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aerospace global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global aerospace market, aerospace market share, aerospace market segments and geographies, aerospace global market players, aerospace global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aerospace global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aerospace Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Airbus Group SE, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, General Electric Company, Safran SA, General Dynamics, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Bombardier Inc, and Honeywell International Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

