Increased Investments Drive Battle Force Ships Market Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Battle Force Ships Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rise in maritime security investment will anticipate an increase in battle force ships market opportunities. Maritime security basically deals with safety and security concerned with the prevention of intentional damage through sabotage, subversion, or terrorism. According to reports from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, in 2020, Ghana’s Maritime Security is buckling up for increasing investments to enhance security to protect Ghana’s territorial waters following rising maritime insecurity threats across the West African sub-region. Thus, increased investment in maritime security is expected to boost the global battle force ships market growth.

The global battle force ships market size is expected to grow from $28.81 billion in 2021 to $34.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The battle force ship market is expected to reach $49.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Battle force ships global market trends include the rise in the use of 3D printing technology for shipbuilding is gradually increasing in the battle force ship which is likely to be an emerging trend in the battle force ships market. 3D printing is a computer-controlled process in which materials are layered consecutively to form objects. Battle force ships market strategies include the shipbuilding industry increasingly adopting this 3D printing technology to improve efficiencies and quality of the manufactured part. Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) and Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) are two main applications of 3D printing in shipbuilding. For instance, in April 2020, the Indian Navy has collaborated with think3D, an Indian 3D printing service bureau, to assist generate on-demand replacement parts utilizing additive manufacturing for both on- and off-shore circumstances.

Major players covered in the global battle force ships industry are BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corp, General Dynamics Corporation, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Abu Dhabi Ship Building, Austal, Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS), Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), Hyundai Heavy Industries, Mazagon Docks Limited, Naval Group SA, PO Sevmash, Thales, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems AG, Fincantier, ASC PTY LTD, Raytheon, SaaB AB, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Kawasaki Shipbuilding Corporation, Kockums AB and United Shipbuilding Corporation.

TBRC’s global battle force ships market report is segmented by vessel type into frigates, corvettes, destroyers, aircraft carriers, torpedo boats, support crafts, others, by technology into conventional powered, nuclear powered, by application into search and rescue, combat operations, mcm operations, coastal surveillance, others.

Battle Force Ships Global Market Report 2022 – By Vessel Type (Frigates, Corvettes, Destroyers, Aircraft Carriers, Torpedo Boats, Support Crafts), By Technology (Conventional Powered, Nuclear Powered), By Application (Search And Rescue, Combat Operations, MCM Operations, Coastal Surveillance) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a battle force ships market overview, forecast battle force ships market size and growth for the whole market, battle force ships market segments, geographies, battle force ships market trends, battle force ships market drivers, battle force ships market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

