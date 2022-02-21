Increasing Demand For DTH Television Services Fuels The Satellites Market Revenues

Satellites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Satellites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this global satellite market share forecast, increasing demand for Direct To Home (DTH) television services globally contributed to the satellites market growth. The DTH service is basically a digital satellite service that delivers satellite television programming promptly to subscriber’s home. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Quarterly Indicator reports, in 2020, DTH has attained net pay active subscriber base of around 70.99 million with five pay DTH service providers. Since direct to home service employs wireless technology, the television programs are transmitted to the subscriber’s television directly from the satellite which drove the demand for satellites, which in turn fueled the satellite market growth.

Read more on the Global Satellites Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellites-global-market-report

The global satellites market size is expected to grow from $23.15 billion in 2021 to $24.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the satellites market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The satellites market share is expected to reach $31.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Satellites market trends include the launch of Hybrid DTH Set-Top Boxes which is gaining popularity in the satellite market. The Hybrid Set-Top Boxes are something that surfaced as the result of DTH operators trying to bring online content on the TV screens. For instance, in 2020, D2h has launched an internet-enabled Android-based HD Set-Top Box and Voice-enabled stick with Alexa built-in. It is worth noting that the new Set-Top Box which has been launched by D2h is not a standard Set-Top Box which only comes with a DTH connection. But it is a Hybrid Set-Top Box that accumulates a DTH connection along with Over-the-Top content (OTT). A Hybrid Set-Top Box is something that will let you access both your OTT content online and the satellite TV channels side by side.

Major players covered in the global satellites market are Intelsat, SES S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus S.A.S., Millennium Space Systems Inc., Eutelsat Communications S.A., Boeing, Thales Group, Orbital Sciences Corporation, Planet Labs Inc., AAC Clyde Space, Adcole Maryland Aerospace LLC, Alen Space, Blacksky, Blue Canyon Technologies(BCT), Endursat, Exolaunch GmbH, G.A.U.S.S. Srl, Geooptics Inc, Gomspace, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Nanoavionics, Nanoracks, Viasat Inc., Telesat, EchoStar Corporation, L3 Technologies Inc., Thuraya Telecommunications Company, SKY Perfect JSAT Group, Gilat Satellite Networks and Cobham Limited.

TBRC’s research report divides satellites market segments by type into large satellite, mini satellite, micro satellite, by orbit into low earth orbit (LEO), medium earth orbit (MEO), geosynchronous orbit (GEO), elliptical orbit, by end user into commercial, civil, government, others, by application into scientific research, technology demonstration and verification, earth observation and remote sensing, scientific research, communication, others.

Satellites Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Large Satellite, Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite), By Orbit (Low Earth Orbit (Leo), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO), Elliptical Orbit), By End User (Commercial, Civil, Government), By Application (Scientific Research, Technology Demonstration And Verification, Earth Observation And Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Communication) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a satellites market overview, forecast satellites market size and growth for the whole market, satellites market segments, geographies, satellites market trends, satellites market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Satellites Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3699&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Commercial Radars, Satellites), By Ownership (Public, Private), By Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-support-and-auxiliary-equipment-global-market-report

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Femto, Pico, Nano, Micro, Mini), By Sub-System (Payload, Structure, Telecommunication, On-Board Computer, Power System, Attitude Control, Propulsion System), By Application (Technology Development, Earth Observation and Remote Sensing, Communication, Space Exploration, Surveillance), By End-User (Commercial, Civil, Government, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/low-earth-orbit-leo-satellites-global-market-report

Military Satellites Global Market Report 2022 – By Satellite Type (Small Satellite, Medium-To-Heavy Satellite), By Payload Type (Communication Payload, Navigation Payload, Imaging Payload), By Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR), Communication, Navigation) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-satellites-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/