MIMO Gains Popularity In The Military Radars Market For Simultaneous Transmissions

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military radar industry insight shows the MIMO (multiple inputs, multiple outputs) system increasingly being used in the military radar market. MIMO radar system is used for simultaneous transmission and reception by multiple antennas or channels. They are also used to gain a low probability of intercept radar properties. For instance, Abaco announced the VP430 Development kit which is designed for advanced electronic warfare applications using MIMO. It has also announced VPX370, a 6 slot system developed specifically for aerospace and defense application. It addresses many application requirements such as digital RF memory (DRFM) and synchronous multichannel MIMO systems.

The global military radars market size is expected to grow from $50.93 billion in 2021 to $54.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The military radar market is expected to reach $89.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

TBRC’s military radar market trends forecast show that growth in defense spending by emerging economies contributed to the growth of the market. Military spending includes operation, maintenance, procurement of weapons, armored vehicles, and military research and development. The growth in defense spending by emerging economies drove the military radar market growth.

Major players covered in the global military radars industry are Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Leonardo, SAAB, ASELSAN, HENSOLDT, Airbus, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Finmeccanica, Honeywell International, Harris Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, and TERMA.

North America is the largest region in the military radars market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the military radars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global military radars market report is segmented by type into land radar, naval radar, airborne radar, space-based radar, by functionality into surveillance and airborne early warning radar, tracking and fire control radar, multi-function radar, synthetic aperture and moving target indicator radar, ground penetrating radar, by application into weapon guidance, airspace monitoring and traffic management, ground surveillance and intruder detection, air and missile defense, navigation, airborne mapping, ground force protection and counter-battery, mine-detection and underground mapping.

