Forensic Engineer and Expert Witness Marcor Platt to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Structural and civil engineers are deeply involved in the day-to-day operations of creating and maintaining the built environment in which we all live. Maintaining safe and serviceable infrastructure is a complex process, and things can and do go wrong from time to time. Failure occurs when all or part of the built environment becomes unsafe or unfit. When large-scale structural failure occurs, like the collapse last June of the Champlain Towers South in Miami wherein lives were lost, we question our built environment. We ask, Why did this occur? Were there signs of distress? Was it preventable?

Engineers are also deeply involved in this investigative part of our built environment. In this role, we call them forensic engineers. Often, forensic investigations reveal that the failure could have been prevented, which leads to the next question: What can we do to prevent this in the future?

Marcor Platt, a forensic structural engineer, says: “There is a phenomenon I often encounter when I investigate the cause of a failure, which is that there were signs beforehand that failure was likely. However, without expert investigation these signs may not be clearly discerned. Even when they are clearly discerned, they are often not addressed. This is further complicated by the fact that some issues we notice are not signs of structural distress or imminent failure. Due to these complications, we often just learn to live with these issues,” says Marcor. “Obviously, when failure (especially catastrophic failure) occurs, we retroactively recognize these warning signs and conclude that we should have known better. This ultimately should lead to changes in how we design and maintain our built environment.”

Growing up, Marcor says he loved math, physics, logic, and how these are applied in the physical world. He was also raised on cattle ranches in central Utah and eastern Arizona. He built fences, sheds, and other infrastructure with his father to support the ranching operations and improve his parent’s house (including a replacement “limb” to support the backyard swing when the original tree limb broke). Later, at his own house, he designed and built a swing set and chicken coop with his children. Ultimately, he centered his education, training, and career on translating his love of mathematics into his love of creating things in the built world.

Marcor began his career designing electrical transmission structures, moved into designing landscape, residential, commercial, and industrial structures, and then had the opportunity to perform forensic engineering for failures related to wind, hail, snow, rain, earthquake, lightning, hurricane, tornado, flood, volcano, vehicular impact, vandalism, and other natural and man-made disasters. His forensic engineering led to opportunities to render expert testimony in depositions and trials. Today, he lives in Utah and works with Precision Systems Engineering where he specializes in both structural and civil forensic engineering services, structural design, and providing expert testimony regarding many of the facets involved in creating and maintaining our built environment.

“I’ve found that engineers who have experience in both forensic engineering and design engineering are generally better at both. An engineer who only designs structures does not have the benefit of seeing the consequences of bad design. An engineer who only investigates failure may lose touch with and appreciation for what goes into creating the built environment.”

“I’ve encountered in my industry significant pressure to cut corners and make decisions based on economic demands. As a professional engineer and expert witness, however, my integrity and the integrity of the profession cannot be compromised.’”

That’s why Marcor will not render an opinion based on anything but the truth he has uncovered through rigorous research, calculations, testing, analysis, and study.

“I prepare my reports with an awareness that I may be requested to render expert testimony about that report on the stand or in deposition.”

“I don't focus on generating a high volume of expert witness work. I will accept a forensic or expert witness study only when I have the resources and expertise to do it very well,” says Marcor. “Ultimately, what I do makes a real difference in people’s lives, but only if my work is excellent. I achieve excellence through integrity.”

Close Up Radio will feature Marcor Platt in an interview with Jim Masters on February 23rd at 4pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.marcorforensicexpert.com