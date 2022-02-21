Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Growth USD 16220 Million by 2022 - 2028 | Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Shares, Revenue| Key Players, Top Regions, Developments

JM Eagle, Wavin, Pipelife, China Lesso, IPEX, WL Plastics, Polygon

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings market size is estimated to be worth USd 13190 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 16220 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the review period.

Plumbing pipes is a kind of pipe for distributing cold and hot waters in residential and industrial fields. Plumbing fittings are crucial components of plumbing systems installed in buildings for efficient distribution of water for drinking, washing, heating, and for removing waterborne wastes.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market Are:

JM Eagle

Wavin

Pipelife

China Lesso

IPEX

Performance Pipe

GPS PE Pipe Systems

WL Plastics

Georg Fischer Harvel

Astral Poly Technik

Advanced Drainage Systems

Sekisui Chemical

System Group

Polygon

Rifeng

Weixing New Material

Kubota ChemiX

Dutron

Aquatherm

Nanxin Pipeline

Hsiung Yeu Enterprise

Pestan

Charter Plastics

Advanced Plastic Industries

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market types split into:

PVC Pipe & Fittings

PE Pipe & Fittings

PP Pipe & Fittings

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings Market applications, includes:

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings market reports offers key study on the market position of the Plumbing Pipes & Pipe Fittings manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

