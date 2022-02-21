Locally Supplied Homelift Fast-tracks Freedom for Basingstoke Disabled Motorsport Driver
All the stress of getting upstairs has gone. I no longer have to rely on anyone to help me”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaron Morgan, 31 from Basingstoke, is an exceptional racing driver and wheelchair user who has just regained life changing independence at home thanks to locally based Stiltz.
— Aaron Morgan
Aaron interview and driving: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsXq_9Qd-hA
Positive Mental Attitude
Racing has always been in Aaron’s blood with a self-confessed need for speed. He took to motocross at seven years old but in 2006 aged fifteen, he had a life-changing accident on the track, leaving him in a coma for a month and paralysed from the waist down. “All my friends and family surrounded me with support and positivity which really helped”, he says, in his typically upbeat manner. This positivity gave him the wherewithal to quickly adapt to his new life and in 2008, Aaron became the youngest disabled person to achieve a racing licence.
He debuted on the grid in the Production BMW Championship in 2011 and was awarded ‘Driver of the Year’ at the end of his first season. This was followed by a move to the BMW Compact Cup Championship where he came to the attention of Team BRIT, a unique team comprised of drivers with varying disabilities who compete in major races alongside able-bodied competitors. Founder Dave Player had seen Aaron in action and got in touch with the offer of a seat driving the Team BRIT Aston Martin.
Leaving disability behind
What is it about motorsport that gives Aaron such a buzz? “I love the speed and the competitive nature of motorsport but I’ve also made some fantastic friends. Racing gives me a chance to compete on a completely level playing field. When I get into the race car my wheelchair gets left in the pit and it’s just me and the car. I leave my disability behind.”
Levelling up life at home
Unfortunately, there was a world of difference between the freedom Aaron enjoyed on the track to the independence he had in his own home; that is until he took delivery of a Stiltz Homelift. “All the stress of getting upstairs has gone. I no longer have to rely on anyone to help me,” he explains. “I work from home and I’m far more independent because now I’m not stuck downstairs all day.” And on a personal note, he adds “It’s lovely that I can tuck my step son in and read him a bedtime story - I’ve not really been able to do that before”.
His friends are pleased for him and the change it’s made, “my mates love the Stiltz – they come in and all want a go in the lift,” he laughs. “It looks really good too and that’s important to me.”
Moving up a gear
All this couldn’t have come at a better time for Aaron as his life is about to get much busier. He and Team BRIT are embarking on the next level of racing by entering the British GT Championship in 2022. This is where Aaron gets to compete alongside the very best and he’s very excited by the challenge.
Stiltz are proud that our homelift has given Aaron that same freedom inside his home that he enjoys on the track and hope in some small part, we have helped him in his future success.
Stiltz Limited
Award-winning multi-national Stiltz is a specialist manufacturer of pioneering through-floor homelifts. Its life-enhancing 2-person Duo Homelift and 3-person, wheelchair-accessible Trio Homelift, deliver a superior alternative to stair lifts with world-class design that adds value. Stiltz recognises its duty of care to individuals living with restricted mobility through client-centric assessment – 100% focused on positive outcomes for all. Solutions that synergise adaptability, performance and safety, all with contemporary and compelling styling, provide the answer to enhanced well-being and inclusion in the home.
