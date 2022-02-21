Speech Recognition Market Share, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth Drivers, Revenue, Developments and Impact of COVID

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speech Recognition Market Research Report- Forecast till 2027

Market Highlights

The spread of COVID-19 has led in standby in the daily operational activities of the worldwide speech recognition market. The departments have been temporarily shut to restrain the spread of coronavirus. Precise research is being conducted on the aftermath of coronavirus on the global speech recognition market. We will provide an impact analysis report on COVID-19.

Speech recognition market is expected to reach USD 16 billion at 16% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023). Voice holds a unique characteristic of an individual just like iris or fingerprints and has emerged as a feasible authentication technique.

Voice recognition technology offers customizing voice commands that enable hands-free dictation. It eradicates the need to open, edit, and send a specific file. All one needs to do is send it through a voice command. The mobile voice recognition technique facilitates clinicians to convert their voice into a detailed clinical description which is recorded in Electronic Health Record (EHR) System. The global market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the advancements in technology and is escalating usage.

Segmentation:

The global speech recognition market can be classified on the basis of technology, verticals, type, and region.

On the basis of technology, the worldwide speech recognition market can be segmented into non- artificial intelligence-based and artificial intelligence.

On the basis of verticals, the worldwide speech recognition market can be segmented into government, automotive, military, healthcare, media & entertainment, finance, and others.

On the basis of type, the worldwide speech recognition market can be segmented into speaker-independent and speaker-dependent.

On the basis of region, the worldwide speech recognition market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

An in-depth study of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW) has been performed .As per the study, the global market is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period. The studies have revealed that the global market is estimated to be dominated by North America. The region is propelling due to the increasing application of security in IoT and smart devices. On the other hand, the APAC region is predicted to augment at the highest CAGR during the assessment period. The presence of developing countries like India and China is the most crucial reason leading to market expansion. The reigon is adopting the technology at a fast pace which is affecting the market. Talking about the European market, as per the reports, the market is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. The presence of developed countries like the U.K. etc. is estimated to make a crucial contribution. Nations like the U.K. are developed and adopt the technologies at a faster pace.

However, the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus is estimated to change the market dynamics in various regions. Several regions have been affected due to market expansion. The data experts at MRFR have thoroughly prepared the report to highlight the factors augmenting and impeding the market during and after COVID-19.

Key Players

The global players of the market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon BBN Technologies (U.S.), Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Agnitio SL (Spain), Google Inc. (U.S.), VoiceBox Technologies Corp. (U.S.), LumenVox LLC. (U.S), VoiceVault (U.S.), ReadSpeaker Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Sensory, Inc. (U.S.), Iflytek Co., Ltd. (China), Acapela Group S.A. (Belgium), Fluent.ai Inc. (Canada), Advanced Voice Recognition Systems (U.S.), and a few others.

