Morocco Records 298 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, February 21 - Morocco confirmed 298 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 924 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,726,487 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,168,956, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,453,226 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,158,967 while recoveries increase to 1,134,878, i.e. a recovery rate of 98%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Marrakech-Safi (65), Casablanca-Settat (46), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (40), Fez-Meknes (35), Eastern region (33), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (25), Souss-Massa (21), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (13), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (07), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (06), Draa-Tafilalet (05) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (02).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,894 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 13 new deaths reported in the regions of Souss-Massa (03), Eastern region (03), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (02), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (02), Marrakech-Safi (01), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (01) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (01).

The number of active cases has reached 8,195, including 332 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 20 February 2022