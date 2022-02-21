UN: Moroccan Parliamentary Delegation Holds Series of Talks in New York

MOROCCO, February 21 - A Moroccan parliamentary delegation held a series of meetings in New York with its counterparts from several countries participating in the 2022 Parliamentary Hearing at the United Nations (February 17-18).

Part of parliamentary diplomacy, which is a strong support to traditional diplomacy, these talks focused on bilateral cooperation, especially in the parliamentary field, consultation on issues of common interest and the establishment of permanent relations between the parliamentary bodies and committees on both sides.

The Moroccan delegation is composed of representatives, Mustapha Reddad, of the Group of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), Omar Hejira, of the Istiqlalien Group of unity and egalitarianism, Fouad Kadiri, third vice-speaker of the House of Advisors, member of the Istiqlalien Group, Kamal Ait Mik, member of the RNI Group, Hassan Choumais, member of the Authenticity and Modernity Group and Abdelouahed Darouich, general advisor, in charge of parliamentary diplomacy.

Thus, the members of the delegation met with the Israeli parliamentary delegation led by Avi Dicter and Sharon Roffe-Ofir, members of the Knesset.

During this meeting, the two parties highlighted the cultural and historical ties uniting the two countries, through the large Jewish community of Moroccan origin established in Israel, stressing that Moroccan-Israeli relations are promised to a bright future thanks to the agreements recently signed between the two parties.

Speaking on this occasion, Reddad stressed the role that parliaments of both countries can play in strengthening the dynamics of cooperation that now marks the relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Israel, noting that the two legislative institutions are able to contribute to this rapprochement and advance the common interests.

For his part, Kadiri called for an exchange of visits between the two parties for better consultation on the prospects of bilateral cooperation, calling to capitalize on the deep relationship that unites, throughout history, the Kingdom and the Jewish people.

The two members of the Knesset welcomed the dynamics of cooperation between Israel and Morocco in the aftermath of the resumption of their relations, stressing that parliamentary diplomacy is called upon to contribute to this rapprochement particularly through its strength of proposal and guidance.

In this context, they recalled the enormous opportunities of the two countries in the various areas of cooperation.

The Moroccan delegation also held talks with its counterparts from Qatar, Jordan, France, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), focusing in particular on strengthening parliamentary cooperation in a context of health crisis and geopolitical challenges, in the service of countries and peoples.

MAP 19 February 2022