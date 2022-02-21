Mexican Elected Officials Stress Importance of Boosting Economic Cooperation with Morocco

MOROCCO, February 21 - Elected officials of the Mexican Congress have stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with Morocco, especially at the economic level, given the geographical position and political stability of the Kingdom which make it a destination of choice for investors.

The Mexican parliamentary delegation, which participated in a recent meeting at the Embassy of the Kingdom in Mexico City, included Senator Veronica Martinez Garcia, and deputies Cristina Amezcua, Rodrigo Fuentes, Tereso Medina, Jaime Bueno and Jose Antonio Gutierez.

These elected officials of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) noted, during this meeting with the Moroccan Ambassador to Mexico, Abdelfattah Lebbar, that Morocco is particularly attractive for foreign investment, being one of the most competitive countries in the region.

In this sense, emphasis was placed on the opportunities to strengthen cooperation and economic complementarity between Rabat and Mexico in many areas, as well as the development of South-South cooperation.

The two parties also reviewed the means for the development of bilateral relations, especially in areas of great importance to both countries, primarily agriculture, automotive industry and aviation.

This meeting is part of a series of meetings organized by the Embassy of Morocco in Mexico with various Mexican political formations, to exchange and shed light on opportunities and prospects for partnership and cooperation.

MAP 20 February 2022