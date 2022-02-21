Sahara: International Federation of Asian and African Trade Unions Reiterates Support for Morocco

MOROCCO, February 21 - The president of the International Federation of Asian and African Trade Unions, Saud Al-Hujailan, expressed the Federation's support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco over its territorial integrity.

In statements reported Sunday by the local press, Al-Hujailan said that the Federation will organize, in this framework, an international conference with the participation of more than 60 trade union centers from over 40 countries to support the Kingdom, stressing the sovereignty of Morocco over all its territory in the Sahara.

Al-Hujailan affirmed "the solidarity of the International Federation of Asian and African Trade Unions with the Kingdom of Morocco in the defense of its rights within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty and territorial integrity," stressing the support of the Federation to all measures taken by the Kingdom under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The initiative of the International Federation of Asian and African Trade Unions comes at a time when the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union reiterated Friday its positions in favor of Morocco's sovereignty over all of its national territory, stressing the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco in accordance with the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.

MAP 20 February 2022