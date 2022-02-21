Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Hails HM the King's Tireless Efforts to Support Palestinian Cause, Defend Al-Quds

MOROCCO, February 21 - The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union hailed, on Friday in Cairo, the tireless efforts made by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, to support the Palestinian cause and defend the city of Al-Quds.

On the occasion of its 32nd session held in Cairo, the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union unanimously hailed the continued support of His Majesty the King for the resistance of the Palestinian people.

It also welcomed the efforts made by the Bayt Mal Al Quds Asharif Agency, which is part of the Al Quds Committee, to preserve the identity of the city and support its inhabitants.

In addition, it reiterated its position on the illegality of colonization in all its forms, calling on the UN Security Council to fully assume its responsibilities in implementing its resolutions concerning the rejection and immediate cessation of all forms of colonization in the Palestinian territories, including the city of Al-Quds.

The Union also urged the UN and the Security Council to put pressure on the occupation administration to end its "ethnic cleansing" policy, especially in Occupied Al-Quds, as is the case in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, as well as in the town of Silwan.

It pointed out that the Israeli authorities continue to demolish and seize houses by force and expel legitimate residents, confiscate the property of Islamic Awqaf, churches and citizens, as well as Islamic cemeteries especially in Al Quds Asharif.

Furthermore, the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union stressed the need to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) to carry out its tasks and maintain its role until the implementation of the UN General Assembly resolution to resettle Palestinian refugees in their homes and properties.

Morocco participated in this meeting with a delegation representing the members of the national parliamentary section of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, namely MPs Fatima Khair, Lahcen Saadi, Abderahim Ouamrou, Abderazzak Ahlouch, Faissal Zerhouni, as well as Advisors Sheikh Ahmadou Adabda and Abdelatif Moustakim.

This two-day event was held within the framework of initiatives to strengthen parliamentary cooperation as a fundamental pillar of Arab solidarity.

MAP 18 February 2022