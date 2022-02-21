Government Chief Calls for Pooling Efforts for Success of Social Protection Generalization

MOROCCO, February 21 - The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch pleaded, Friday in Rabat, for the pooling of efforts of all ministerial departments concerned to achieve the generalization of social protection.

In a statement to the press after a meeting of the steering committee for the operationalization of the large-scale project of social protection, Akhannouch emphasized the role that falls to all ministries involved in this important Royal project relating to the generalization of social protection, in terms of adherence of farmers, artisans and other professionals concerned.

In this regard, he referred to the enactment of 14 decrees on a number of professions, pending the adoption of 4 other texts, stressing the importance of making more efforts to ensure the adherence of self-employed workers to the social protection system.

He also welcomed the adherence of the professionals concerned to the National Social Security Fund to benefit from the regime of medical coverage.

Akhannouch said that this meeting was also an opportunity to examine ways to strengthen the contribution of the Medical Assistance Scheme (RAMED) to the achievement of social protection.

MAP 18 February 2022