Submit Release
News Search

There were 195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,928 in the last 365 days.

Government Chief Calls for Pooling Efforts for Success of Social Protection Generalization

Government Chief Calls for Pooling Efforts for Success of Social Protection Generalization

MOROCCO, February 21 - The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch pleaded, Friday in Rabat, for the pooling of efforts of all ministerial departments concerned to achieve the generalization of social protection.

In a statement to the press after a meeting of the steering committee for the operationalization of the large-scale project of social protection, Akhannouch emphasized the role that falls to all ministries involved in this important Royal project relating to the generalization of social protection, in terms of adherence of farmers, artisans and other professionals concerned.

In this regard, he referred to the enactment of 14 decrees on a number of professions, pending the adoption of 4 other texts, stressing the importance of making more efforts to ensure the adherence of self-employed workers to the social protection system.

He also welcomed the adherence of the professionals concerned to the National Social Security Fund to benefit from the regime of medical coverage.

Akhannouch said that this meeting was also an opportunity to examine ways to strengthen the contribution of the Medical Assistance Scheme (RAMED) to the achievement of social protection.

MAP 18 February 2022

 

You just read:

Government Chief Calls for Pooling Efforts for Success of Social Protection Generalization

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.