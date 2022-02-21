Sleep Disorder Market to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2031, Type, Application, Risk Category and Region

Sleep Disorder Market to surpass USD 12.2 billion by 2031 from USD 5.9 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 7.5% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Sleep Disorder Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 7.5% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, mental stress is increasing due to hectic life & unhealthy habits are anticipated to propel the growth of the sleep disorder market. Furthermore, the growing usage of social media and increasing addiction to gadgets such as smartphones and laptops augment the market. In addition, the rise in public and private health coverage, covering sleep clinics is boosting the market.

“One of the major factors driving the sleep disorder market is increasing awareness about sleep disease among the people and government of different nations is expected to propel the sleep disorders treatment market. The increasing number of people suffering from various sleep disorders, including hallucinations, sleep paralysis, disrupted nocturnal sleep, insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and circadian disorders, caught the attention of governments globally, pushing them to take necessary steps to address this condition.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-1148

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Sleep Disorder Market: Key Players

• Cadwell Laboratories Inc

• GlaxoSmithKline plc,

• Becton Dickson and Company,

• Cardinal Health,

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Astellas Pharma Inc,

• Cadwell Laboratories Inc.,

• Compumedics Limited

Based on Devices, the global Sleep Disorder Market is fragmented into Sleep Apnea Devices, Sleep Laboratories, Mattresses & Pillows. Sleep apnea devices are estimated to share the highest market in terms of revenue. Growing demand for early treatment and increasing patient awareness are the major factors estimated to boost the demand for such devices. Furthermore, a large number of patient pools seeking effective diagnoses and treatments are expected to generate lucrative market growth opportunities.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-1148

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Sleep Disorder Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Based on Disorders, the global Sleep Disorder Market is fragmented Insomnia, Hypersomnia, Sleep Apnea, Sleep Breathing Disorders, Circadian Rhythm Disorders, Parasomnia, Sleep Movement Disorders. The Global Sleep Disorder market is classified based on Devices into Sleep Apnea Devices, Sleep Laboratories, Mattresses & Pillows. Based on Treatment, the global Sleep Disorder Market is fragmented into Psychiatric Treatment, Behavioral Treatment, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Medication Therapy. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-1148

Sleep Disorder Market Segments:

By Disorder

• Insomnia

• Hypersomnia

• Sleep Apnea

• Sleep Breathing Disorders

• Circadian Rhythm Disorders

• Parasomnia

• Sleep Movement Disorders

By Devices

• Sleep Apnea Device

• Sleep Laboratories

• Mattresses & Pillows

By Treatment

• Psychiatric Treatment

• Behavioral Treatment

• Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

• Medication Therapy

Related Reports

• Wearable Cardiac Devices Market

• Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.