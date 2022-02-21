North America Online Food Delivery Market 2021: Industry Growth Analysis, Demand, Size, Share, Trends Report by 2026

North America Online Food Delivery Market

The North America online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 24.2 Billion in 2020 & expects to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 24.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America online food delivery market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Online food delivery stands for the process of conveniently buying and selling food through internet-based platforms. It comprises mobile-based software applications or web pages that grant access to various food joints based on consumer preferences. These online platforms offer easy and fast ordering, secured payment getaways, filters for diverse food options, door-step delivery, numerous discounts, etc., with minimum human interaction.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Elevating urbanization levels, along with the growing working population, are primarily driving the online food delivery market in North America. In line with this, hectic work schedules and increasingly sedentary lifestyles are also shifting consumer preferences towards ready-to-eat (RTE) food variants. Furthermore, several online food delivery service providers are experimenting with innovative food delivery methods using self-driving cars, drones, robots, etc., thereby providing a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, improving consumer living standards are further escalating the demand for online food delivery packaging services in the region. Moreover, many brick-and-mortar food chains are also adopting various online retail channels to expand their consumer base. Apart from this, the rising integration of these platforms with different advanced technologies, such as AI, IoT, Big Data, etc., for a personalized consumer experience is further expected to catalyze the online food delivery market growth in North America over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform Type:

• Mobile Applications

• Websites

Breakup by Business Model:

• Order Focused Food Delivery System

• Logistics Based Food Delivery System

• Full-Service Food Delivery System

Breakup by Payment Method:

• Online

• Cash on Delivery

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• United States

• Canada

