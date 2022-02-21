Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth Analysis Report, Share & Forecast

Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market

The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market reached a value of US$ 4,172 Million in 2020 & expects to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market reached a value of US$ 4,172 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026. Aesthetic lasers and energy devices are generally used for cosmetic treatments to improve physical appearances. They involve the use of advanced technologies, including ultrasound-based, light-based, laser-based, electromagnetic-based and plasma energy-based devices, to beautify and treat sun-damaged skin, unwanted lesions, wrinkles and aging skin. Apart from this, they are also prescribed by healthcare professionals for fat reduction and body contouring.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising preference for maintaining an aesthetic appearance. Along with this, continual technological advancements in cosmetology are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing popularity of social media platforms among the masses has resulted in the rising demand for these medical procedures, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing incidences of skin cancer and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Allergan Plc.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Cutera Palomar Medical Technologies

• Cynosure Inc.

• Fosun International Ltd.

• Fotona Inc.

• Lutronic Inc.

• Sciton Inc.

Break by Product Type:

• Laser Resurfacing Devices

• Body Contouring Devices

• Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

• Others

Market Break by Application:

• Hair Removal

• Skin Resurfacing

• Skin Rejuvenation

• Body Shaping and Skin Tightening

• Others

Market Break by Technology:

• Laser Based Technology

• Light Based Technology

• Energy Based Technology

Market Break by End-Users:

• Cosmetic Centers

• Dermatology Clinics

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

