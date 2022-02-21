Hardwood Flooring Market 2021-2026: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report

Hardwood Flooring Market

The global hardwood flooring market reached a value of US$ 43.4 Billion in 2020 and expects to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hardwood Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global hardwood flooring market reached a value of US$ 43.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. Hardwood flooring is manufactured using real wood and preserves the unique appearance and texture of the wood. It is highly durable in nature, convenient to install and requires little to no routine maintenance. In recent years, hardwood flooring has gained immense popularity as it is easier to repair and refinish than laminate flooring and can be recycled without causing any damage to the environment.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hardwood-flooring-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Nowadays, manufacturers are introducing advanced technologies to offer high-performance hardwood flooring. This represents the primary factor bolstering the market growth. Besides this, hardwood flooring has zero VOC emissions and uses adhesives that are free from formaldehyde. As a result, consumers opt for hardwood flooring as it assists in making them safer than other types of flooring. Moreover, the rising number of construction projects of residential spaces and the development of advanced infrastructural facilities are contributing to the increasing sales of these floorings. On account of these factors, the market is anticipated to witness positive growth in the upcoming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hardwood-flooring-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• AHF, LLC

• UNILIN

• Beaulieu International Group

• Classen

• FRITZ EGGER GmBH & Co. OG

• Formica

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Red Oak

• White Oak

• Maple

• Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

• Residential Sector

• Commercial Sector

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Research Reports:

Carbon Black Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carbon-black-market

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multi-factor-authentication-market

Electric Vehicles Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-vehicles-market

Organic Dairy Market in China Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-organic-dairy-market

Cell-based Assay Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cell-based-assays-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.