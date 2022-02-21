Polyurethane (PU) Films Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2021–2028

Reports And Data

Product launches, company expansion, aerospace, and textile industry are key factors contributing to high CAGR of the PU Films market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the PU Films Market has an estimated value of USD 565.3 Million as of 2020 and with a CAGR of 8.3% is projected to reach USD 1,076.9 Million by 2028. The market is mainly driven by the expanding automobile market and the rise in consumption of PU films by the industry due to various advantages it offers like as water, chemical, puncture, abrasion and tear resistance, high resilience, and cool temperature resistance.

The market is segmented on type, function, and end-use industry. Based on the region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific and North America were the largest revenue-generating markets for the review period.

PU Films is a strong product and generally referred to as PU Polyurethane Film, Urethane Film, and TPU Thermoplastic Polyurethane. Due to its resistance to moisture, chemical, and overall strength, it finds application to several industries, including construction, automobile, aerospace, textile, healthcare, and others. The coating is the process of applying single or multilayer of a specific compound onto a surface. Polyurethane has been used in coatings for their compressive and thermal behavior, structure designing, and other aspects. PU film coatings of textiles are designed to improve functional properties of materials and to create specific properties. PU Polyurethane Film has become an important aspect of manufacturing advanced substrates for its better adhesion between the substrate, corrosion resistance, wet-ability, wear & tear, and many other properties.

Receive a sample copy of the global market report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1841

Key participants include Covestro AG (Germany), SWM International (US), 3M Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), DingZing Advanced Materials Inc. (Taiwan), MH&W International Corporation (US), PAR Group (UK), and RTP Company (US).

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, segmentation, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and industry chain structure. This market analysis also considers competitive landscape analysis, development trends, and key regions development status. Development plans and policies are discussed, as well as cost structures are also analyzed. This report also shows supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Further key findings from the report suggest

PU Films market is growing at a CAGR of 9.8% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 8.6 % and 8.7% CAGR, respectively. Rising demand for luxury cars and passenger cars across the globe is the key factor to accelerate market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

As of 2020, the polyester PU films type segment is the dominating pruritus therapeutics which holds 41.4% of the global market.

The automotive sector held the highest market share of 22.7% in 2020. Textiles & leisure is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2028 with a CAGR of 8.4%.

North America held a is the highest revenue generator holding a market revenue share of 32.24% in 2020 due to the presence of multiple leading aerospace and component manufacturers in the region.

Europe held a 22.3% share of the global PU films market in 2020, due to the increasing luxury car sales of leading car companies like Audi and BMW in the region.

Various limitations like higher costs, availability of cheaper substitutes, low penetration of foam material, and CO2 emissions is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Receive Download Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1841

Segments Covered in this Report:

This report predicts revenue growth and CAGR at a global, regional & country level, and analyzes the markets by studying the drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, products, uses, trends, market shares in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of study, I have segmented the global PU films market report based on product type, function, end-use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020-2028)

Polyether

Polyester

Function Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020-2028)

Thermoplastic based

Thermoset based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020-2028)

Automotive

Textile & Leisure

Aerospace

Medical

Construction

Others

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1841

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polymethyl-methacrylate-pmma-market

Immersion Cooling Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immersion-cooling-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.