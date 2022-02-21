Amphoteric Surfactants Market Share Worth To Reach USD 6,709.5 Million By 2028 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Amphoteric Surfactants Market Size – USD 3,979.8 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 6.70%. Product launches and research for advanced amphoteric surfactants

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Amphoteric Surfactants Market was valued at USD 3,979.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6,709.5 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.70%. The study includes amphoteric surfactants, which are chemical compounds and has the cleaning capability by wetting, emulsifying, dispersing, or modifying the lubricity of water-based compositions. They are carrying anionic and cationic hydrophilic groups. Surfactants are manufactured with the help of petrochemicals and natural vegetable oils. Amphoteric surfactants show properties such as foaming properties, biodegradability, good detergency, conditioning properties, hard water compatibility, and mild behavior.

Top Key Players:

Air Products & Chemicals, Stepan Company, AkzoNobel N.V., Solvay, BASF, Pilot Chemical, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant Corporation, Oxiteno Sa, Croda, The Lubrizol Corporation, Evonik Industries AG and Lonza Company.

Increasing demand for harmless and skin-friendly surfactants in home and personal care market drives the amphoteric surfactants market. Due to increasing applications and properties of surfactants, it is widely used in households and industries. Many manufacturers are spending a large number of funds on carrying out research and development activities on amphoteric surfactants, which is the key factor for the growth. Increasing awareness about using sulfur-free personal care products boost the market in a positive way. These products are having better performance at high temperature, high pressure, and in hard water over other conventional surfactants is expected to drive the overall market for amphoteric surfactant. The challenges faced by the amphoteric surfactants market are stringent regulations and high amphoteric surfactant costs over other conventional surfactants, which can hamper the growth of the market.

Amphoteric Surfactants Industry Overview

The global materials & chemicals industry revenue growth can be majorly attributed to increasing demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, and beauty & personal care products worldwide, rising preference for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials, and growing use of advanced chemicals and raw materials in industries including agriculture, food & beverage industries, buildings & construction, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing industries. Other major factors driving growth of this industry are rising pollution levels, increasing environmental awareness, increasing use of technologically advanced chemicals and materials, and rising demand for organic materials.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The amphoteric surfactants are highly stable at neutral PH. Hence global market growth is attributed to the growth of the personal care industry.

Growing urbanization, an increasing number of working women, changing lifestyle, and rising awareness of hygiene and skincare are the key drivers for the amphoteric surfactants market growth.

The amine oxide segment in the amphoteric surfactants market is showing the fastest growing CAGR in terms of both value and volume. It is a mild surfactant and can decrease skin irritation in combination with Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate or alcohol sulfates.

The pharmaceutical industry has increased surfactant usage. This industry is grown rapidly and can grow in the near future. Large demand from other end-use industries, such as the agriculture industry is expected to increase the disposable income in the developing regions contributing to the amphoteric surfactants market.

Surfactants are used as ingredients in a wide range of products in the personal care segment, such as foaming agents, dispersants, emulsifiers, solubilizing agents, cleansers, and conditioners. The personal care industry accounted for a healthy share of the global market in 2020, thereby fuelling up amphoteric surfactants market growth.

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the amphoteric surfactants market is expected to remain the highest growing segment and expected to reach 1.56 billion in 2028. Large populations and an increase in disposable income among the consumers are expected to benefit the overall regional market.

Middle East Africa is the second-fastest-growing region with a 6.8% market share as there is rising demand in South Africa, Arabia, UAE, and Qatar.

The agrochemicals application segment in the amphoteric surfactants market is valued at 599 million in 2020 and expected to reach 994.40 million in 2028.

One of the big challenges faced by the amphoteric surfactants industry is the level of the environmental effect caused by the use of its various products, like detergents, which is likely to hinder the market growth.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Pruritus Therapeutics market based on type, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Betaine

Amphopropionates

Amphoacetates

Amine Oxide

Sultaines

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Home Care and industrial and institutional Cleaning

Personal Care

Agrochemicals

Oil Field Chemicals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

