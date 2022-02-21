Industrial Floor Coating Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand for durable and efficient flooring

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Industrial Floor Coating Market is expected to reach USD 9.70 billion by 2027. Industrial Floor Coating Market is driven principally by the manufacturing industry. Construction activities led by developing economies across the world will further boost the growth of the market. Increasing awareness concerning the floor coatings due to dust resistant, durable, abrasion-resistant, and waterproof features is encouraging the market demand. Emerging end-use industries, driving the expansion of manufacturing plants and facilities is further promoting market growth. Accelerated industrialization, the growing trend for long-lasting yet aesthetic floor across manufacturing plants, factories, warehouses, and equipment units are also contributing the market growth.

The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Various applications including heavy equipment & machinery, food processing, logistics & warehouse, and chemical industries, are majorly increasing the market share.

Market Overview:

The materials and chemical industry have long been at the forefront of innovation. It has aided in the exploration of new parts of nature by the scientific community as well as individuals. Everything is made up of chemicals, from medical supplies to paints to perfumes. The materials and chemicals business is in charge of both new chemical discovery and substance exploration. From discovering novel compounds to generating new chemical combinations, the materials and chemicals business has always taken a forward-thinking attitude.

Polymers, dyes, lubricants, surfactants, resins, petrochemicals, bleaches, paints, plastics, soap, detergent, and acids are just a few of the chemicals and chemical products found in this industry. To improve the product's overall efficacy, magnetic, optical, structural, and catalytic qualities are all adjusted. Leading materials and chemicals sector players have challenged the status quo and created amazing inventions that have changed the course of history. Advances in the materials and chemicals industries may pave the way for other industries to grasp new forms of matter. It lays a firm foundation for the progress of society as a whole in this way.

The Key Players in the Industrial Floor Coating Market include Axalta, PPG Industries, Kansai Paints, BASF, Sherwin-Williams, Akzo Nobel, 3M, Nora System, Florock Polymer, Roto Polymers, Tambour, and Maris Polymers are key players in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Industrial Floor Coating Market is estimated to reach USD 9.70 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Floor coatings work as a sealer on the concrete. The use of coating aids avoid staining, seepage, and cracking of concrete.

Additionally, it decreases allergens by limiting the growth of microorganisms, which may form on the floor due to leakage or spillage.

The four-component type accounts for the largest share of 30.7% of the market in 2019.

The polyaspartic material is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The food processing application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The mortar floor cover is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 8.1% during the forecast period.

North America region accounts for the largest share of 30.3% of the market in 2019. Due to the increased production capacities of dominant companies in the region drives the growth. Technological progress in the manufacturing sector due to more eminent automation for the material movement and excellent transportation are among crucial factors propelling the demand for surface finishing products.

Government prevailing regulatory norms for food and beverage manufacturing firms mandating enhanced hygienic standards in the facilities across the region is actively encouraging market growth.

Asian countries are anticipated to invest USD 9 trillion in support of development between 2010 and 2020. A significant share of these investments is expected to be allocated in production industries to promote the needs of the increasing population, kindling the business growth over the forecast period.

For example, Tennant Coatings launched a new range of secondary containment coatings in September 2019 which are intended for industrial floors and walls to protect substrates in severe industrial environments.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Material, Component Type, Application, Floor Cover, and region:

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Others

Component Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

One-Component

Two-Component

Three-Component

Four-Component

Five-Component

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Manufacturing

Food Processing

Aviation & Transportation

Science & Technology

Others

Floor Cover Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Concrete

Mortar

Terrazzo

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

