Another Swiss cannabis company buys into Formula Swiss Medical in Denmark

Formula Swiss has sold a 20% stake in Formula Swiss Medical to JuicyFields in a deal that values the medical cannabis company in Denmark at DKK +100 million.

BAAR, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formula Swiss AG of Switzerland has sold a 20% stake in Danish Formula Swiss Medical to Switzerland's Juicy Fields AG in a deal that values the medical cannabis company in Denmark at more than DKK 100 million.

Formula Swiss, which was founded in Switzerland in 2013 by serial entrepreneur Robin Roy Krigslund-Hansen, was the majority shareholder in the Danish company since its launch in March last year, but retains a 40% stake.

Formula Swiss produces organic CBD products in Switzerland for customers in more than 60 countries as well as medical cannabis since 2019 for thousands of patients in Brazil. The company has companies in Denmark, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Romania and Thailand, among others.

CEO Robin Roy Krigslund-Hansen said:

"Formula Swiss Medical in Denmark has exceeded all expectations since its start-up last year and with this expansion of the ownership circle we get partners on board who know everything about the international market for THC products and medical cannabis. At the same time, they can sell more than we can produce. That's good business for everyone."

Formula Swiss has been profitable for several years, so the desire has not been to raise capital, but to get the right partners on board the company.

Juicy Fields started a few years ago in Germany, and is now the world's largest e-growing platform with more than 250,000 registered users buying and investing in THC products through the platform.

Chairman of Formula Swiss Medical, Peter Møller Lassen adds:

"We have had a great start and with another strong partner in the ownership circle, we can launch more new cannabis projects in Denmark."