The Future of 3D Cell Culture Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of $2051.5 Million by 2028, According to Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the global 3D Cell Culture Market finds that increasing incidence of chronic diseases is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increasing focus on developing alternatives to animal testing, the total global 3D Cell Culture Market is estimated to reach USD 2,051.5 Million by 2028 .



The Market stood at a revenue of USD 905.8 Million in the year 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.

Furthermore, the growing focus on personalized medicine is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global 3D Cell Culture Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “3D Cell Culture Market by Technology (Scaffold based, Scaffold free, 3D Bioreactors), by Application (Cancer, Tissue engineering & Immunohistochemistry, Drug development, Stem cell research), by End Use (Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, Research laboratories and institutes, Hospitals and diagnostic centers, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the 3D Cell Culture Market:

Corning Incorporated

Lonza AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

MIMETAS



Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increasing Focus on Developing Alternatives to Animal Testing to Stimulate Market Growth

The increase in focus on developing alternatives to animal testing is anticipated to augment the 3D Cell Culture Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing initiatives by regulatory organizations in order to replacement, reduction, and refinement of animals along with rehabilitation for the animals used in experiments. Furthermore, the introduction of non-animal models/technologies such as cell cultures, human tissues, computer models and volunteer studies that would effectively translate toxicology and pharmacology data to humans is also expected to support the demand for alternatives to animal testing. The 3D cell culture technology is the most efficient method which has become popular since they are physiologically relevant and better represent in vivo tissue and has convenient features in comparison to other alternative methods. Additionally, the increasing applications of 3D cell culture such as tissue engineering & immunohistochemistry, drug development, stem cell research, and organs-on-chips is also expected to support the growth of the market in near future.

Driver: Transition from Two-dimensional (2D) Cell Cultures to Three-dimensional (3D) Cell Cultures to Drive the Market Growth

Cell culture is a crucial process in drug discovery, stem cell study, and cancer research. Two-dimensional (2D) cell cultures have accompanied animal experimentation and substantially contributed to evolving research in the life science field. Two-dimensional (2D) cell cultures have some limitations in research studies of cellular interactions. Three-dimensional (3D) cell cultures epitomize a new, advanced, and vigorous platform for the analysis of complex biological procedures and are a capable substitute in translational and regenerative medicine. Three-dimensional cell cultures are likely to expand different aspects of biomedical research during the upcoming years. However, lack of infrastructure for 3D cell-based research along with high cost of cell biology research may hamper the growth of the market in near future. Moreover, the emergence of microfluidics-based 3D cell culture and introduction of regenerative medicine which is an alternative to organ transplantation will further support the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global 3D Cell Culture Market

North America held largest market share in 2021. The U.S. held the largest market share in North America in 2021. This is attributable to the increase in advancements in the field of regenerative medicine coupled with well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, presence of a large number of research organizations in stem cell-based approaches is also likely to support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in global 3D Cell Culture Market and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the owing to increasing investments by several companies and rising healthcare expenditure in emerging economies like China, and India in the region. Additionally, government support & strategic initiatives is also expected to support the growth of the market in near future.

Recent Developments:

October, 2019: Corning Incorporated announced two additions to its 3D cell culture portfolio that provide new solutions to support spheroid and organoid culture models namely Corning® Elplasia® plates and Matrigel® matrix. These two additions enable development of more predictive models for cancer and other critical diseases.

