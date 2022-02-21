St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Criminal Threatening, Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4001144

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748 3111

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2022 @ approximately 1856 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Jeremi Larabee

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, Vermont

VICTIM: Jayda Paype

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont

VICTIM: Julie Johnston

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of threatening. Subsequent investigation revealed that Larabee threatened the parties mentioned above. Once located, Troopers on scene noticed a smell of intoxicants emanating from Larabee’s breath and person. Larabee admitted to consuming alcohol which was a violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Larabee was taken into custody, transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost. Ultimately, Larabee was cited into Orange County Court, then released on conditions.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/22/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.