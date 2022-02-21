Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Criminal Threatening, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4001144

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: (802) 748 3111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2022 @ approximately 1856 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford, Vermont 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal Threatening 

 

ACCUSED: Jeremi Larabee                                               

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Jayda Paype

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Julie Johnston

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of threatening. Subsequent investigation revealed that Larabee threatened the parties mentioned above. Once located, Troopers on scene noticed a smell of intoxicants emanating from Larabee’s breath and person. Larabee admitted to consuming alcohol which was a violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Larabee was taken into custody, transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost. Ultimately, Larabee was cited into Orange County Court, then released on conditions.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/22/2022 @ 1230 hours          

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

