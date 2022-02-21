St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Criminal Threatening, Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 22A4001144
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748 3111
DATE/TIME: 02/20/2022 @ approximately 1856 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Jeremi Larabee
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, Vermont
VICTIM: Jayda Paype
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont
VICTIM: Julie Johnston
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of threatening. Subsequent investigation revealed that Larabee threatened the parties mentioned above. Once located, Troopers on scene noticed a smell of intoxicants emanating from Larabee’s breath and person. Larabee admitted to consuming alcohol which was a violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Larabee was taken into custody, transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost. Ultimately, Larabee was cited into Orange County Court, then released on conditions.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/22/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
