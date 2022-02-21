Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Revenue, Analysis Report 2021-2026

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Satellite Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global commercial satellite imaging market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Commercial satellite imaging is a tool used for commercial purposes to visualize high-resolution datasets of ground conditions. It helps in environmental monitoring and management, security of energy resources, border surveillance, as well as mapping of construction projects. Commercial satellite imaging is operated by commercial businesses and governments across the globe. It provides faster image delivery, facilitating comprehensive earth coverage. As a result, it finds application in simulation, engineering, infrastructure, telecommunication, precision agriculture, forestry, disaster recovery, and watershed management.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-satellite-imaging-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Trends:

The global commercial satellite imaging market is primarily driven by the increasing dependence on location-based services (LBS), which provide real-time geographical data using smart devices. Commercial satellite imaging companies sell images to Google Maps, Apple Maps, and government organizations through licensing agreements that use the service for national defense, and environmental protection, and development and emergency services. The market is further propelled by the integration of technologies such as global positioning system (GPS) satellites, advanced sensing, high-resolution cameras, light detection and ranging (LIDAR), and electric propulsion. Other factors, such as the increasing defense budgets to deploy commercial satellite imaging to provide information that strengthens defense operations and the growing security and environmental concerns, are also significantly influencing the growth of the market.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-satellite-imaging-market

Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Airbus S.A.S.

BlackSky

EarthDaily Analytics

European Space Imaging

Galileo Group Inc

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Maxar Technologies

Planet Labs Inc

Skylab Analytics

SpaceKnow

Breakup by Technology:

Optical

Radar

Breakup by Application:

Geospatial Data Acquisition and Mapping

Urban Planning and Development

Disaster Management

Energy and Natural Resource Management

Surveillance and Security

Defense and Intelligence

Others

Breakup by End User:

Government

Military Defense

Forestry and Agriculture

Energy

Civil Engineering and Archaeology

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

Ultrasonic Sensors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultrasonic-sensors-market

Private LTE Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/private-lte-market

Autonomous Train Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/autonomous-train-market

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market

WiGig Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wigig-market

Camera Module Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/camera-module-market

Engineering Plastics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/engineering-plastics-market

Big Data Security Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/big-data-security-market

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polybutylene-terephthalate-market

Legal Process Outsourcing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/legal-process-outsourcing-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.