Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Revenue, Analysis Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Satellite Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global commercial satellite imaging market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Commercial satellite imaging is a tool used for commercial purposes to visualize high-resolution datasets of ground conditions. It helps in environmental monitoring and management, security of energy resources, border surveillance, as well as mapping of construction projects. Commercial satellite imaging is operated by commercial businesses and governments across the globe. It provides faster image delivery, facilitating comprehensive earth coverage. As a result, it finds application in simulation, engineering, infrastructure, telecommunication, precision agriculture, forestry, disaster recovery, and watershed management.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-satellite-imaging-market/requestsample
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Trends:
The global commercial satellite imaging market is primarily driven by the increasing dependence on location-based services (LBS), which provide real-time geographical data using smart devices. Commercial satellite imaging companies sell images to Google Maps, Apple Maps, and government organizations through licensing agreements that use the service for national defense, and environmental protection, and development and emergency services. The market is further propelled by the integration of technologies such as global positioning system (GPS) satellites, advanced sensing, high-resolution cameras, light detection and ranging (LIDAR), and electric propulsion. Other factors, such as the increasing defense budgets to deploy commercial satellite imaging to provide information that strengthens defense operations and the growing security and environmental concerns, are also significantly influencing the growth of the market.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-satellite-imaging-market
Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
Airbus S.A.S.
BlackSky
EarthDaily Analytics
European Space Imaging
Galileo Group Inc
L3Harris Technologies Inc.
Maxar Technologies
Planet Labs Inc
Skylab Analytics
SpaceKnow
Breakup by Technology:
Optical
Radar
Breakup by Application:
Geospatial Data Acquisition and Mapping
Urban Planning and Development
Disaster Management
Energy and Natural Resource Management
Surveillance and Security
Defense and Intelligence
Others
Breakup by End User:
Government
Military Defense
Forestry and Agriculture
Energy
Civil Engineering and Archaeology
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report:
Ultrasonic Sensors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultrasonic-sensors-market
Private LTE Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/private-lte-market
Autonomous Train Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/autonomous-train-market
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market
WiGig Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wigig-market
Camera Module Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/camera-module-market
Engineering Plastics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/engineering-plastics-market
Big Data Security Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/big-data-security-market
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polybutylene-terephthalate-market
Legal Process Outsourcing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/legal-process-outsourcing-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Group
+1 6317911145
email us here