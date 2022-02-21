Startup T-Shirt Printing Service Looking To Challenge How T-Shirts Are Purchased for Personal and Fundraising Use
California based startup is looking to change the way people think about apparel. Instead of mass production, WDFA Custom Tees is promoting unique clothing.
It's pretty cool to be able to provide solutions to our public schools that not only saves them time and headaches but provides an avenue for fundraising.”FREMONT, CA, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A California t-shirt printing startup is focusing its efforts on how non profits, public schools and general consumers can buy custom t-shirts and fundraise in ways they haven't before.
WDFA Custom Tees opened its doors with one thing in mind, change the way people buy custom clothing. Instead of looking for large orders to provide affordable pricing, WDFA is using technology (printing and online) to help create efficiencies that are passed on to their customers. The process starts with using ethically sourced and manufactured t-shirts that are then printed on using direct to garment technology.
Unlike traditional screen printing, direct to garment printing allows for beautiful prints without the setup and startup costs associated with screen printing. While most industry traditionalists feel like the technology has a way to go still, WDFA owner, Raj Prasad thinks otherwise, "Direct to garment like any other new technology has its nuisances. We take this into consideration and control as much of the manufacturing process to create beautiful prints each time." Direct to garment (DTG) printing functions more like digital printing and desktop printing where the printing is happening directly on to the garment.
WDFA uses DTG printing to eliminate minimums needed to find economies of sale and is working with schools and non profits to extend their budgets and fundraise in ways they haven't done before.
"One of our pilot programs with a local high school involves us providing pricing as if the school was doing 100's of prints and providing the online infrastructure so students can order directly from our website. Orders are fulfilled at our facility and mailed directly to student's homes. The school went from having a bill of a few thousand dollars and logistics nightmare of distributing t-shirts and collecting payments, to now printing as only t-shirts that are ordered and collecting a donation check for a portion of every shirt sold." explains Prasad, "It's pretty cool to be able to provide solutions to our public schools that not only saves them time and headaches but provides an avenue for fundraising."
WDFA is doing something similar with the non profits they are working with . By providing bulk rates and no minimums, WDFA is making it easier for non profits to test out ideas and produce only what's needed. "Most people don't know this, but it takes around 500-650 gallons of water to make one t-shirt," Prasad explains further "Once you learn that, do you really want to print t-shirts you don't need?" According to Prasad and most DTG experts, if DTG is done right the general consumer won't be able to tell the difference between DTG and screen printing. DTG prints one shirt at time, uses eco soluble inks and for the most part is good for most commercial production (after 200 units the pricing becomes less competitive).
For more information on WDFA Custom Tees and their t-shirt printing service visit https://wdfacustomtees.com
