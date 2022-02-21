689 PTY Ltd. Is a Local Flooring Company Offers Commercial and Residential Services in and Around Gold Coast
The 689 PTY Ltd. is a family business that offers commercial and residential flooring solutions to the regions around Gold Coast, Tweed Heads, and Brisbane.GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 689 PTY Ltd. is a family business that offers commercial and residential flooring solutions to the regions around Gold Coast, Tweed Heads, and Brisbane in Australia. The owner of 689 is Alex, who was actively involved in the construction and flooring industry sector for 15 years in New Zealand.
After migrating in 2017 to Australia’s Gold Coast he decided to launch his own local flooring company 689 PTY Ltd. Out of 19 years in the construction sector, Alex spent 12 years focused on flooring. During his many years in the flooring sector, he has completed a lot of commercial and residential projects.
The business is owner-operated and small, so they usually take up contracts for small-scale projects. That does not mean that they do not take up big projects. Alex has good networks with a few other flooring contractors in the area, with whom he collaborates for big projects. Besides laminate and hybrid flooring installations, they also specialize in flooring repair works and floor sanding in Gold Coast and surrounding areas.
The main aim of the company is to meet the demands for both, aesthetics and performance on every project they undertake. They offer a warranty and guarantee for all their works, and all customer concerns are handled promptly.
According to Alex. “The main reason why people call us for flooring projects is that we offer the right solutions as per the project scopes and budgets. We always try to deliver the projects for the proposed costs, unless it critically requires any additional expense. In any case, we inform about it our clients before proceeding. We never leave the customers in dark and shock them at the end with a big bill”
689 is a one-stop solution for residential and commercial flooring needs ranging from installation and repairs to sanding and polishing to even supply. Another reason why 689 PTY Ltd is considered as a trusted flooring service provider around Gold Coast is that they deliver completed projects on time.
In rare cases, if there are any delays in procuring supplies, they make it a point to information about the same to their clients.
The services offered includes -
• All kinds of flooring installations - Flooring installation includes working with materials like timber & engineered timber, hybrid, bamboo, cork, and luxury vinyl planks. 689 offers expert flooring technicians that install each kind of flooring like floating, stretched, glue down, loose lay, and stapled or nailed.
• Flooring repairs - The 689 flooring technicians can repair incorrectly installed floors and even carpets or worn and water-damaged floors. They have handled multiple insurance claim repairs like drummy noises, squeaks while stepping, wavy look, swollen boards, spongy feel, planks separation, chipped corners, timber capping, dislocated floorboards, and more.
• Slab & sub-floor preparation - Preparation of sub-floor is essential before flooring or carpet installation. The 689 flooring technicians offer an array of sub-floor prep services like subfloor grinding, floor leveling, gap filling, and tile mortar grinding and leveling.
• Removal of old flooring - The 689 flooring technicians offer complete service ranging from removal of flooring to subfloor preparation to installation. It does not matter if the old flooring is floating, nailed, glued down, stretched, or loose lay.
• Flooring care & maintenance - The 689 flooring technicians help in keeping floor coverings healthy offering care & maintenance services like carpet dry & steam cleaning, floorboard waxing, floor cleaning, re-oiling & re-coating, sanding & polishing, cleaning floating bamboo flooring, and vinyl floor polishing.
• Flooring supply & delivery - People can save approximately 30% on new floors because 689 Ltd. is affiliated with multiple reliable and credible wholesalers.
689 Ltd. is familiar with customer needs, so they ensure to offer the best flooring experience. Every project is exclusive and the team stays focused on giving their best workmanship. Even if the task is small, the team complies with Australian flooring standards. The results are great. Besides, the flooring contracting company is fully insured. They are ATFA authorized and BONA certified flooring contractors. 689 Is a fully transparent business with no hiding fees. all prices are displayed on the website https://689.com.au/pricing-table/ where customers to check and do quick quote calculations based on sqm prices.
As their approach is customer-centric, response to customer queries or issues after the completion of a project is quick. Alex is always looking to grow his company not just in size, but also in terms of reputation. He believes in growing relationships, which is why he offers his services for highly reasonable costs. Customers can reach them on phone calls or email, as well as contact via website https://689.com.au/.
