Top Indoor Farming Companies in Worldwide 2022 | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indoor farming refers to a modern method of growing plants and vegetables on a large scale in a controlled environment. It involves the utilization of the vertical method of stacking for higher productivity in a smaller area. Along with this, it also uses artificial lighting solutions that aid in providing plants with essential nutrients for proper growth. Some of the common forms of indoor farming include building-based, shipping-container vertical and deep farms. In comparison to traditional farming practices, indoor farming ensures consistent crop production, utilizes space in an optimal manner, reduces water usage, transportation and labor costs, and eliminates the usage of chemicals or pesticides. With the increasing global population level, the rising need for food security across the globe, and the loss of arable lands due to changing climatic conditions and industrial development, there has been a considerable rise in the preference for indoor farming practices across the globe.

The global indoor farming market reached a value of US$ 15.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The rapid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), followed by the mandatory lockdown restrictions on the global level, has adversely affected indoor farming companies. The disruptions in the supply chain and weak consumer demand have negatively impacted the market. However, the pandemic has provided an opportunity for strategic partnership between leading players and community-based food rescue programs to upcycle farm surplus into value-added and healthy foods in order to serve communities struggling with food supplies. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, rising investments and funding activities in an attempt to address the food scarcity issues and ensure safe supply of sustainably grown products across the globe have also favorably impacted the market growth.

The key players operating in this market are primarily involved in launching innovative indoor farming solutions, such as aeroponics, hydroponics and aquaponics, that enable farming activities in a sustainable environment. In addition to this, with continual advancements in technologies, multiple leading players are adopting light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions for providing an optimal condition for plants to grow in, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Along with this, the increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables with higher nutritional value due to the rising health-consciousness among consumers is creating numerous growth opportunities for indoor farming companies. Moreover, continuous improvements in the e-commerce sector and the advent of online delivery models are also assisting key companies in strengthening their market position. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and the increasing initiatives by the government of multiple countries to provide financial support to indoor farming companies, are further contributing to the market growth.

Some of the Leading Players in the Global Indoor Farming Market:

AeroFarms

Agricool

Agrilution Systems GmbH

AutoGrow Systems Ltd.

Bowery Farming

Bright Farms Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.).

Freight Farms

FreshBox Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.

Logiqs B.V.

Plenty Unlimited, Inc.

SananBio

Sky Greens

SPREAD Co., Ltd.

Urban Crop Solutions

Voeks Inc.

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

