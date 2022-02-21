AZDPS seeks the public's help locating vehicles involved in high-speed racing that ended in a fatal collision on I-10 in Phoenix

On Sunday, February 20, 2022, at about 12:20 a.m., a fatal collision occurred on Interstate 10 eastbound near 59th Avenue. The collision involved a gray Ford Mustang, which was reported traveling with other vehicles racing at a high rate of speed moments before the collision.

Two adults traveling in the front seats of the gray Mustang died from the injuries they sustained in the collision. Two young children traveling in the back seat sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to a hospital. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Jimmy Lee Greenwood of Surprise. The front seat passenger was identified as 35-year-old Farren Isabel Relerford of El Mirage. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw other vehicles involved with the Mustang prior to the collision. If you have any information, video, or other knowledge of this incident, you are asked to contact the DPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212. If you would like to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to the DPS Tip Line at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=1202