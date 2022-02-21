Geogrid Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026

Geogrid Market

The global geogrid market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Geogrid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Geogrid Market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The Global Geogrid Market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Geogrids represent planar polymeric structures manufactured with polyethylene (PET), polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), aramid (AR), etc. They consist of regular open networks of integrally connected tensile elements generally linked by extrusion, bonding, interlacing, etc. Besides this, these structures provide a cost-effective solution for high resistance against chemicals, ultraviolet (UV) radiation, mechanical damage, biological degradation, etc. As a result, geogrids are used in filtration, reinforcement functions, stabilization, etc., commonly for airport runways, haul roads, parking lots, retaining walls, embankments on soft soils, etc.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/geogrid-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The expanding construction industry, along with the rising construction at sites with unfavorable soil conditions, is primarily driving the global geogrid market. Furthermore, due to increasing environmental concerns, the governing bodies across several countries are collaborating with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to introduce awareness campaigns to prevent soil erosion. This is positively impacting the sales of geogrids for enhancing performance, structural integrity, the foundation of railroad beds, etc. Various other factors, including the utilization of geogrids as an alternative to lime stabilization for sulfate-containing heavy clays, are further expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/geogrid-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• ACE Geosynthetics Enterprise Co. Ltd.

• Carthage Mills Inc.

• HUESKER Synthetic GmbH

• Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

• NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

• Propex Operating Company LLC

• S i A Pietrucha Sp. z o.o.

• Taian Modern Plastics Co. Ltd

• Tensar International Corporation

• Thrace Group

• Wrekin Products Ltd

Geogrid Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Uniaxial Geogrid

• Biaxial Geogrid

• Triaxial Geogrid

Breakup by Application:

• Road Industry

• Railroad Stabilization

• Soil Reinforcement

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Related Reports of IMARC Group:

Chain Drives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chain-drives-market

Flywheel Energy Storage Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flywheel-energy-storage-market

Webbing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/webbing-market

Anti Drone Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-drone-market

Calcium Nitrate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/calcium-nitrate-market