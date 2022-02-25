Nikkei Innovation Lab and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, create a digital timeline of Western painting
Nikkei Innovation Lab and NYC’s famed “Met” art museum have created a digital "European Masterpieces Timeline" incorporating images of 2,500 Western paintings.TOKYO, JAPAN, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Innovation Lab, the research and development arm of Nikkei Inc., in cooperation with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, has produced the "European Masterpieces Timeline." This digital visualization incorporates 2,500 Western paintings from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's collection. The timeline allows visitors to understand when and where paintings from a variety of periods were created, and it also provides information on the social backgrounds to these works. The timeline is on display at the National Art Center, Tokyo, until May 30, 2022, under the exhibition title "500 Years of Western Painting."
The European Masterpieces Timeline is a presentation of European works from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's collection in the form of a timeline. Nikkei Innovation Lab used digital data about such paintings to create this striking display.
The paintings that appear most prominently in the timeline are from the "500 Years of Western Paintings" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but the numerous small dots that make up the timeline are based on about 2,500 other works housed at this New York museum.
Each dot depicts one of the masterpieces that have helped to define the long history of the West. In a repeated process of assembling and disassembling, the dots come together to form a single painting before being rearranged and transformed to depict the next work. In this way, paintings from era after era are displayed. Information on the age of each work, the technique that was used to create it, and the region in which it was made is also projected, along with a timeline of world history.
The timeline sections of art exhibitions are always among their most popular attractions, and such displays typically draw large crowds. Nikkei Innovation Lab has used digital technology to design a new form of chronology that is certain to delight a large number of visitors. This is the second time that Nikkei Innovation Lab has created a large-scale digital feature at an art exhibition, following its work at "Pierre Bonnard, the Never-Ending Summer” exhibition held in 2018, which showcased many works of this artist drawn from the collection of the Musee d'Orsay.
About "The Metropolitan Museum of Art: 500 Years of Western Painting”
The "500 Years of Western Paintings" exhibition features 65 masterpieces (46 of which have never been shown in Japan before) selected from the approximately 2,500 works in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Department of European Paintings. Half a millennium of Western paintings, ranging from the early Renaissance paintings of the 15th century to pieces from the Post-Impressionists of the 19th century, are on display. The exhibition is divided into three “chapters” that are arranged in chronological order. Among the masters whose works are presented at the event are Fra Angelico, Raphael, Cranach, Caravaggio, Vermeer, Renoir, Degas, Cézanne and Monet.
Dates
February 9, 2022 (Wed) - May 30, 2022 (Mon)
Closed on Tuesdays (but open on Tuesday, May 3)
Venue
Special Exhibition Room 1E, The National Art Center, Tokyo
Opening Hours
10:00 - 18:00 (until 20:00 on Fridays and Saturdays)
Admission is possible until 30 minutes before closing.
The exhibition period is subject to change. Check the official website for details.
https://met.exhn.jp/en/
About Nikkei Innovation Lab
Nikkei Innovation Lab is a research and development organization of Nikkei Inc. Its objective is to lead the Nikkei Group into the future with various types of knowledge and creative ideas on the latest technologies, and to generate innovations that contribute to society at large. We will continue to conduct research and development in a wide range of areas, including artificial intelligence research applying the latest academic theories, VR and the metaverse domain.
