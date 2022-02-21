Riverina Gold Coast Estate releases final house blocks in Stage Four as Stage Three nears sellout
An artist impression of the private residents club that overlooks the lake with a 25m swimming pool, cinema, café, library, gymnasium and children’s playground.
Property buyers snap up majority of house blocks at new Riverina Gold Coast Estate on the river in Central Gold Coast just 10mins from beach
[Riverina's] prime location on the river, the central feature lake and abundance of green space that Pointcorp has incorporated into the masterplan design have been significant drawcards for buyers”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Queensland developer Pointcorp has released Stage Four of Riverina Gold Coast Estate as demand for quality housing land on the Gold Coast fuels a near sell-out of Stage Three within weeks of launching to the market.
— Riverina Sales Manager Louka Vitale of ProjX Group
Riverina Gold Coast’s premium quality and prime location on the river in Central Gold Coast just 10 minutes from the beach is presenting a rare opportunity to property buyers, who have snapped up the majority of the estate’s 62 lots in Stage Three.
Stage Four now released to the market consists of 26 premium house blocks priced from $615,000 to $1.15million, with 15 highly coveted riverfront addresses, seven lakefront lots and four lots backing onto bushland.
Riverina Gold Coast is a 180-lot masterplan estate at Carrara in Central Gold Coast with house blocks ranging from $360,000 for a 310sqm lot in Stage One to $1.15million for a 610sqm lot in Stage Four.
Less than 18 house blocks remain in the 62-lot Stage Three that includes six riverfront lots, two lakefront lots and four lots that back onto parkland.
The quick sales of house blocks in Stage Three since launching to the market in November follows Stage One and Stage Two selling out within a few months of their release.
Managing the successful sales campaign for Riverina Gold Coast, Louka Vitale of ProjX Group said local purchasers were making up the majority of the estate’s new owners, as they were aware of the limited opportunity to build a brand new home in Central Gold Coast just 10 minutes from Broadbeach.
He says most are planning to build their dream home, encouraged by Riverina’s prime location within the vicinity of where their families have established their lives.
“Riverina Gold Coast not only offers people a chance to build a brand new home in their desired community, but they also gain a high level of security as well as exclusive access to resort-style amenities within the estate,” Mr Vitale said.
“The estate’s prime location on the river, the central feature lake and abundance of green space that Pointcorp has incorporated into the masterplan design have been significant drawcards for buyers who are seeking lifestyle experiences close to home.
“Demand for housing land at Riverina has been much greater than we have seen previously, partly due to the shortage of land on the Gold Coast, but also because of the estate’s outstanding qualities and its central location.
“We are pleased, but not surprised that Riverina has been so well received by the market and are looking forward to seeing the estate taking shape this year.”
Mr Vitale said Stage Four of Riverina Gold Coast was the last chance to buy into the estate’s final remaining and highly-coveted house blocks.
Construction on Riverina Gold Coast is progressing with Stage One soon to be completed and bulk earthworks now underway on all other stages.
Building will begin on Riverina Gold Coast Estate’s first homes within a few months.
Riverina Gold Coast Estate’s impressive masterplan features 430m of river frontage, a 2.8ha central lake, resort-style amenities and open green spaces at its prime location on the river at Carrara in Central Gold Coast, close to beaches and all the essential community infrastructure.
An expansive range of luxury lifestyle facilities will be incorporated throughout Riverina, including a 26-berth marina on the river and a state-of-the-art private residents club overlooking the lake with a cinema, café, library and gymnasium, plus a 25m swimming pool and children’s playground.
With building covenants in place, Riverina Gold Coast residents can enjoy peace of mind knowing the security of building controls will maintain the quality of homes, with larger house blocks enabling land purchasers to build substantial, quality homes befitting of the prime coastal riverfront location.
Conveniently located just 1km from the Pacific Motorway for quick access to the north or south, Riverina is just 10 minutes from the beach, a 30 minute drive from the Gold Coast Airport, 13 minutes from Robina Town Centre and Brisbane City is less than an hour away.
Potential buyers are invited to visit the land sales display suite at the Riverina Gold Coast development site at 74 Riverview Road, Carrara, to speak with an agent and get an idea of what the estate will look like once the development is complete.
For sales information and to make an appointment to visit the Riverina Gold Coast Land Sales Display Suite, phone ProjX Group on 1800 955 945 or visit www.riverinabypointcorp.com.au.
