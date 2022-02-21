Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Expanding to Reach USD 1000.92 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Resources to Bolster Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market are Canadian Solar Inc., BrightSource Energy, Inc., First Solar, SunPower Corporation, Trina Solar, Yingli Solar, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Jinko Solar, Waaree Group, AccionaEnergia S.A.(Spain), Nextera Energy Sources LLC, Vivaan Solar, eSolar Inc., Tata PowerSolar Systems Ltd., Abengoa

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar photovoltaic (PV) market size is projected to reach USD 1,000.92 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period. Rising demand for renewable energy resources and dependence upon electricity is likely to fuel market progress. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled "Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market, 2021-2028."

Solar Photovoltaic is a technology that converts sunlight into electricity. It is considered the most reliable energy resource because of its effectiveness in extracting electricity. It eliminates pollution emissions and reduces dependence on fossil fuels by providing sustainable energy resources. Germany, Spain, U.S., and China account for the countries possessing major solar resources globally. The rising demand for effective fossil fuels is likely to fuel solar photovoltaic (PV) technology. Further, the dependence upon electricity is increasing rapidly globally. The demand for sustainable and continuous electric supply is likely to fuel solar PV technologies' demand. These factors are likely to fuel the market progress during the upcoming years.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/solar-pv-market-100263

Companies Profiled in Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market:

Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada)

BrightSource Energy, Inc. (U.S.)

First Solar (U.S.)

SunPower Corporation (U.S.)

Trina Solar (China)

Yingli Solar (China)

Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. (China)

Jinko Solar (China)

Waaree Group (India)

AccionaEnergia S.A.(Spain)

Nextera Energy Sources LLC (U.S.)

Vivaan Solar (India)

eSolar Inc. (U.S.)

Tata PowerSolar Systems Ltd. (India)

Abengoa (Spain)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 25.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 1000.92 Billion Base Year 2020 Solar Photovoltaic Market Size in 2020 USD 154.47 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 220 Segments covered Technology, Grid Type, Installation, Application and Geography Solar Photovoltaic Market Growth Drivers Rising Investments in Solar Power and Increasing Off-grid Areas to Boost Market Growth Low Manufacturing Costs and Higher Solar Irradiance Levels to Boost Market Growth in Asia Pacific Prominent Companies Launch New Projects to Boost Brand Presence Globally





Impact of COVID-19

Raw Material Shortage and Closure of Industries to Negatively Affect Market Growth

This market could be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the closure of major industries and the shortage of raw materials. The emergence of the pandemic and the sudden spike in cases has led to the imposition of restrictions. The halt on manufacturing and the closure of industries is likely to fuel the product demand. Further, the adoption of reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and production machinery is likely to fuel the product's adoption. These factors are likely to support the growth of the market during the pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/solar-pv-market-100263

Market Segments

By technology analysis, the market is segmented into multi-si, thin-film, mono-si, and others. As per installation, it is classified into roof-mounted, ground-mounted, and others. Based on grid type, it is bifurcated into off-grid and on-grid. By application, it is categorized into non-residential, residential, and utilities. Regionally, it is divided into Asia pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Investments in Solar Power and Increasing Off-grid Areas to Boost Market Growth

Solar PV is a technology that boosts electricity production using solar energy in several off-grid areas. Several people worldwide live without continuous electric supply and facilities. As per the statistics provided by the World Energy Outlook, approximately 1 billion people or more still live without an electric supply. As a result, the development of solar energy is gaining traction. Solar energy is the most readily available source of electricity, which, in turn, may fuel its adoption in off-grid areas. Significant investments in solar energy lead to increased solar PV sales. Energy generation companies focus heavily on the production of solar power and the incorporation of solar energy generation technologies. These factors are likely to drive the solar photovoltaic (PV) market growth.

However, the requirement of large land use and constraints regarding its uses are likely to hinder market progress.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/solar-pv-market-100263

Regional Insights

Low Manufacturing Costs and Higher Solar Irradiance Levels to Boost Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the solar photovoltaic (PV) market size because of low manufacturing costs and higher solar irradiance levels are likely to boost the product's adoption. The market in Asia pacific stood at 71.37 billion in 2020 and is projected to gain the largest market share in the upcoming years. Furthermore, approximately 77 GW of solar capacity has been installed in developing countries in 2020 and the electricity demand is rising rapidly in countries such as India, Japan, and China. These factors are likely to fuel market progress.

Europe has the second-largest solar photovoltaic (PV) market share owing to the installation of solar power infrastructure. Increased spending on renewable energy resource development is likely to fuel solar PV technology. For example, the EU Renewable Energy Directive announced its plans for sustainable energy resource development. These factors are likely to facilitate the growth of the market.

In North America, the increased solar photovoltaic capacity in the U.S. and Canada is likely to fuel the solar PV demand. The region possesses more than 100MW off-grid solar PV installations, which, in turn, may propel market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Launch New Projects to Boost Brand Presence Globally

Prominent companies operating in the market launch new projects to boost their brand presence. For example, Canadian Solar declared that it commenced the biggest commercial and industrial (“C&I”) construction project in Malaysia in collaboration with EleapsSdn. Bhd., The 5 MWp and Antah Solar Sdn. Bhd. The project is situated in Penang, Malaysia, and spans approximately 26,000 m2. This strategy may boost the company's brand image globally. Further, the adoption of technologically advanced production techniques may enable companies to reduce production costs, time consumption, improve product quality, and fulfill organizational goals.

Industry Development

July 2021: Waaree Energy stated that it completed a 300+MW solar module's launch for the Aquamarine Solar PV project. The company offers Mono PERC Solar PV modules for installation in WSP.

Quick Buy - Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Analysis Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100263

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Analysis (USD Billion) (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Monocrystalline Silicon Thin Film Polycrystalline Silicon Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation Ground Mounted Rooftop Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Grid Type On-grid Off-grid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Residential Non-Residential Utilities Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Analysis (USD Billion) (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Monocrystalline Silicon Thin Film Polycrystalline Silicon Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation Ground Mounted Rooftop Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Grid Type On-grid Off-grid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Residential Non-Residential Utilities Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Residential Non-Residential Utilities Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Residential Non-Residential Utilities



TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/solar-pv-market-100263

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Hydrogen Generation Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (On-site and Portable), By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming, Water Electrolysis, Partial Oil Oxidation, and Coal Gasification), By Application (Ammonia Production, Petroleum Refinery, Methanol Production, Transportation, Power Generation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Fuel Cell Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Others), By Application (Portable, Stationary, Transport), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Variable Frequency Drive Market Size , Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (AC Drive, DC Drive, Servo Drive), By Power Range (Micro, Low, Medium, High), By Application (Pumps, Conveyors, HVAC, Electric Fan, Extruders, Others), By End-User (Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Mining, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt, and Lithium Titanate Oxide), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy Storage System, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Size , Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Energy Supply Service, Operation & Maintenance, and Optimization & Efficiency Service), By End-User (Industrial and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd