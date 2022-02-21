Submit Release
News Search

There were 112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,827 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / 1st deg. agg domestic, DUI, OOC

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22B4000801

TROOPER: Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: VSP-Rutland            

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 02/19/2022 at approximately 1856 hours

LOCATION: Residence in Rutland Town

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Operation without owners consent, DUI

 

ACCUSED: Rodric J. Shorts

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Sarpy, LA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 19, 2022, at approximately 1856 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of a disturbance at a residence in Rutland Town. Investigation revealed that Rodric Shorts (34) had caused serious pain or injury to a family or household member as well as taken a vehicle without consent of the owner. Shorts was located a short time later and taken into custody. While speaking with Shorts, Troopers also observed indicators of impairment. Shorts was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks and processed for DUI. Shorts was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $5000.00 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/22/2022 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: Included

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / 1st deg. agg domestic, DUI, OOC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.