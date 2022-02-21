Rutland Barracks / 1st deg. agg domestic, DUI, OOC
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B4000801
TROOPER: Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: VSP-Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/19/2022 at approximately 1856 hours
LOCATION: Residence in Rutland Town
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Operation without owners consent, DUI
ACCUSED: Rodric J. Shorts
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Sarpy, LA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 19, 2022, at approximately 1856 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of a disturbance at a residence in Rutland Town. Investigation revealed that Rodric Shorts (34) had caused serious pain or injury to a family or household member as well as taken a vehicle without consent of the owner. Shorts was located a short time later and taken into custody. While speaking with Shorts, Troopers also observed indicators of impairment. Shorts was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks and processed for DUI. Shorts was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $5000.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 02/22/2022 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $5000.00
MUG SHOT: Included