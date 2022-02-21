Submit Release
Nebulizer Market Report [2022] | Size to reach USD 1.93 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5%

The nebulizer market is projected to grow from USD 1.16 billion in 2021 to USD 1.93 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5% in the 2021-2028 period

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Nebulizer market size is projected to grow from USD 1.16 billion in 2021 to USD 1.93 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5% in the 2021-2028 period.

Fortune Business Insights™ is an obligated organization that make it a priority to ensure the success of its clients. every report falling under the factory automation industry cover a wide range of aspects, namely, consumer surveys, market forecasts & sizing, innovations, primary interview, niche segments, and more.

Market Growth Reasons:

  • Introduction of Technologically Advanced Systems to Propel Market Growth
  • Extensive Distribution Network, Strong Portfolio, and Stout Brand Presence to Boost the Market
  • Rapid Shift towards Latest Technology in Developed and Emerging Countries
  • Launch of Innovative and Advanced Products is Propelling the Growth of the Nebulizer Market
  • Clinical Efficiency of New Products to Boost its Adoption during 2021-2028


Nebulizer market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2021 to 2028
Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.5%
2028 Value Projection USD 1.93 Billion
Base Year 2020
Market Size in 2021 USD 1.16 Billion
Historical Data for 2017 to 2019
No. of Pages 150
Segments covered By Product, By Modality, By End User, Regions


The expanding costs of medical care administrations and emergency clinic stays have brought about a tendency of the patient towards seeking home therapy, consequently flooding the execution of breathable clinical gadgets for home medical care.

Significant players in this Nebulizer Market show their high level dormant by planning, creating, and sending off present day innovation medical services gadgets. The seriously aggressive climate shaped by the central participants additionally consoles other market partakers to foster creative items, subsequently enlarging the inactive of this market in the course.

Further Report Findings:

North America was worth USD 0.35 billion out of 2020 and held the greatest piece of the pie. The expanding predominance of asthma and other ongoing respiratory circumstances is probably going to assist North America with overwhelming in the impending a very long time also.

The jet segment ruled the piece of the pie in 2020, primarily inferable from their minimal expense. The presence of a few Nebulizer Market players with hearty item contributions in stream nebulizer portion are relied upon to push section's development during the estimate time frame.


Regional Insights

North America was worth USD 0.35 billion of every 2020 and held the most extreme nebulizers piece of the pie. A more noteworthy event of asthma, and other persistent respiratory circumstances, pooled with expanding execution of moderate compact nebulizers in the area, have been contributory in an increased portion of North America in the worldwide market.

The Nebulizer Market in Asia Pacific is explored by the flooding recurrence of persistent respiratory sicknesses, refining medical services set-up, and the sprouting measure of clinical gadget organizations creating breathed in drug conveyance contraptions for relieving asthma and COPD.


List of Key Players Covered in the Nebulizer Market Report:

  • OMRON Healthcare, Inc. (Kyoto, Japan)
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
  • PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc. (Midlothian, VA, U.S)
  • DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (Pennsylvania, U.S.)
  • Briggs Healthcare (West Des Moines, U.S)
  • GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. (Georgia, U.S.)
  • Trudell Medical International (London, Canada)
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (Missouri, U.S.)
  • Teleflex Medical, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)


