Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Huntington Beach Police Officer 2.20.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Huntington Beach Police Department Officer Nicholas Vella:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Officer Vella. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire Huntington Beach Police Department. Officer Vella’s bravery and commitment to protecting his community will not be forgotten.”

Officer Vella, 44, passed away on February 19, 2022, when the Huntington Beach Police Department helicopter he was in crashed into Newport Harbor.

Officer Vella was a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

In honor of Officer Vella, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

