Arrest Made and Additional Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1500 Block of C Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Friday, February 18, 2022, in the 1500 block of C Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects demanded the victim’s property and motioned as if to have a weapon. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene.

On Friday, February 18, 2022, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

An additional suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.