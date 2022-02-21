VSO School of Music Announces Master Talk with Jens Lindemann

Master Brass Soloist, Jens Lindemann

“Success in Music. Success in Life”

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the VSO School of Music is announcing headliner Jens Lindemann in the latest guest appearance in their International Master Teacher series.

Hailed as one of the most celebrated soloists in trumpet playing history, and once named “International Brass Personality of the Year”, Lindemann will take to the school’s Pyatt Hall stage on Friday, February 25th, 2022, at 5pm PST. The event will be in person ticket link https://secure.vancouversymphony.ca/6024/6077 and live streamed ticket link https://secure.vancouversymphony.ca/6024/6078

The high-energy Lindemann will take VSO School of Music students, fans and fellow musicians on a two-hour behind the curtain tour of his star-studded career. From touring with the Canadian Brass, establishing a decades-long relationship with Yamaha, and culminating in being the first classical brass soloist to be awarded the Order of Canada. Lindemann will leave no 24K gold plated trumpet unturned in this wild tour of his life on the road.

The VSO School of Music International Master Teacher Program is part of the continuing music career education roster featuring distinguished talent sharing their personal stories and providing tutorials to aspiring musicians. A must-attend session for aspiring musicians, guidance counsellors and university advisors; and those looking for some practical advice. This program is generously supported by the Azrieli Foundation, and is part of the Tovey Centre at the VSO School of Music, which supports orchestral excellence.

About the VSO School of Music

Poised to enter its second decade of operations, the VSO School of Music serves a mission to enrich lives through the joy of learning, playing and performing the world’s great music; to make these experiences accessible to all, regardless of age, ability, playing level or economic circumstances; and to nurture creative and engaged members of society through achievement in the musical arts.

The VSO School of Music has a unique relationship with the Grammy® and JUNO award-winning Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, providing a learning environment in which students gain an unparalleled educational experience by working closely with professional musicians in the fields of classical, jazz and world music.

The school engages a faculty of over 120 of the province's finest educators, including members of the VSO, and serves around 2,000 students annually. Since opening, over 10,000 students and families have enrolled, and over 450 bursary and scholarship awards have been given to students in need.